Billboard Apologises To Taylor Swift For Using Her Naked Wax Figure Footage From Ye’s Famous In Tribute Video

Thursday marked a proud moment for Taylor Swift and her fans as Billboard ranked her as the No. 2 Greatest Pop Star of the 21st Century. However, what should have been a joyous occasion quickly turned into a controversy after the publication posted a tribute video to celebrate her achievement. The video, which was shared on Billboard’s social media accounts, featured a segment that angered fans and led to an apology from the music portal.

While the video was meant to honor Swift’s incredible journey and success, the inclusion of a controversial clip from Kanye West’s 2016 music video for “Famous” sparked a swift backlash from Swift’s devoted fanbase, affectionately known as Swifties. Fans quickly took to social media to express their disgust at the clip, which depicted a wax figure of Taylor Swift lying naked next to Kanye West’s own figure, along with his infamous lyrics that suggested he made her “famous” in a derogatory manner.

The clip from Kanye West’s “Famous” was infamous for its disrespectful portrayal of Taylor Swift and its embarrassing lyrics. In the video, Kanye West and Taylor Swift are depicted as nude wax figures, with West’s vocal track suggesting he might still “have sex” with Swift because “he made that b**ch famous.” The inclusion of this footage in Billboard’s tribute video seemed particularly tone-deaf given the fraught history between the two artists.

Swift and West’s relationship has been anything but smooth. It began in 2009 when Kanye interrupted Swift’s acceptance speech at the MTV Video Music Awards. But the “Famous” controversy in 2016 ignited the most dramatic chapter in their feud. After the song was released, Swift publicly condemned the lyrics, stating she never approved of Kanye’s words. The situation escalated when a leaked phone conversation in 2020 revealed that West had misrepresented Swift’s approval of the controversial line.

Given this backstory, many Swifties felt that Billboard was not only disrespecting their idol but also revisiting a painful chapter of Taylor’s career. Fans flocked to social media to voice their anger. One Instagram user wrote, “Apologize publicly to Taylor Swift,” while another added, “What happened was truly disgusting!!!” A third comment read, “Your attitude as a ‘serious’ music portal was shameful.” The backlash was loud and clear — many fans felt that Billboard had dishonored Taylor by reminding the public of an episode she had worked hard to overcome.

Amidst the storm of criticism, Billboard quickly acted to address the issue. A few hours after the video was posted, the publication removed the controversial footage from their social media handles. They issued an official apology, which read,

“We are deeply sorry to Taylor Swift and all of our readers and viewers that in a video celebrating Swift’s achievements, we included a clip that falsely depicted her. We have removed the clip from our video and sincerely regret the harm we caused with this error.”

This apology seemed to placate some of the angry fans, but the controversy highlighted a deeper issue — Swifties are deeply protective of their favorite artist, and any hint of disrespect or revisiting past conflicts is sure to fuel intense reactions.

Although Taylor Swift’s ranking as the No. 2 Greatest Pop Star of the 21st Century was a monumental achievement, the controversy surrounding the “Famous” video left a bitter taste in the mouths of many fans. Swift’s devoted fanbase had already been upset by the fact that Beyoncé was awarded the top spot on the list. Swifties were vocal in their belief that Taylor Swift deserved the No. 1 position, given her unmatched influence in the music industry, her record-breaking album sales, and her cultural impact over the last decade.

While the Billboard tribute was meant to honor her achievements, the inclusion of Kanye West’s “Famous” footage felt like a deliberate provocation to many fans. The combination of being ranked second and the revisiting of a painful moment led many to feel that the music publication had undermined her success.

The relationship between Kanye West and Taylor Swift has been marked by years of public drama. In 2009, West infamously interrupted Swift’s VMAs speech when she won Best Female Video, claiming that Beyoncé deserved the award instead. Since then, their relationship has been fraught with tension. The “Famous” controversy reignited their feud, with West’s lyrics suggesting that he had made Swift famous — a claim she vehemently denied.

In 2020, leaked recordings of a phone conversation between the two revealed that Swift was never truly consulted about the controversial lyric, contradicting Kanye’s claims that she had approved it. Swift later publicly rebuked West and his actions, asserting that he had misrepresented her.

Given this history, it’s no surprise that Swifties took the Billboard video inclusion as a personal affront. For them, it was more than just a questionable editorial decision — it was a reminder of the disrespect their idol had endured at the hands of Kanye West.

Taylor Swift’s fans have long been recognized for their intense loyalty and vocal advocacy. From supporting her through personal and professional challenges to defending her against public criticism, Swifties are a force to be reckoned with. The backlash over Billboard’s tribute only proves the depth of loyalty that Swifties have for their idol. In an age where celebrity fandoms can make or break reputations, the outpouring of support for Taylor Swift is a testament to the power of her fanbase.

Despite the controversy, Taylor Swift remains one of the most influential pop stars of her generation, and her impact on music, culture, and activism is undeniable. With a revised tribute video and an apology from Billboard, it’s clear that the world still has much to learn about respecting the queen of pop, Taylor Swift.

