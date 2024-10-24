Birmingham Airport: Flights Delayed After Bomb Scare Evacuates Passengers

A suspicious vehicle was spotted in the airport which created the tension among the passengers, but the operations in the airport has restarted for the relief of authorities and passengers.

Incident Details

Emergency response teams arrived at Birmingham Airport around 1 PM after reports emerged regarding a suspicious vehicle located near the airport. In response to the situation, passengers were advised not to approach the airport, leading to a temporary suspension of all operations while emergency services managed the incident.

Investigation and Resolution

Explosive Ordinance Disposal teams conducted an investigation of the vehicle and later declared it safe. Restrictions at the airport have now been lifted, and a spokesperson confirmed that operations are expected to return to normal throughout the day.

Official Statements

A representative for Birmingham Airport stated: “Following a police investigation, some passengers were evacuated, and we had to suspend departing flights for a couple of hours. That investigation has now concluded, and operations will slowly return to normal. All passengers are advised to check the latest flight information from their airline.”

The spokesperson added: “While we apologize for any inconvenience and disruption, the safety and security of everyone at the airport was our number one priority as we worked through this incident with police partners.”

Impact on Flights

As a result of the incident, only one flight was cancelled. The spokesperson noted, “The majority of flights that were held on the ground have now departed.” Birmingham Airport is actively collaborating with its airline partners to minimize any further disruption to travelers.

They emphasized, “Customers are still advised to check their flight status with their airline. We again apologize for the inconvenience to our passengers, but their safety and security is our priority.”

