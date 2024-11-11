Black Americans In US Receive Racial Messages Referrencing Slavery, FBI Launches Probe

Following the recent U.S. presidential election, Black individuals across more than a dozen states have reported receiving disturbing, racially charged text messages referencing slavery and plantation labor. According to reports, these messages, which were sent anonymously, have been received in states including California, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Michigan, North Carolina, Virginia, and Alabama. Many of these messages urge recipients to “report” to a so-called “plantation” or to board a bus, evoking the painful history of slavery. These incidents have led to a federal response as the FBI and the Justice Department begin formal investigations.

Disturbing Content and Targeting of Vulnerable Individuals

The nature of these messages has been alarming, with many recipients expressing shock and fear. Some texts allegedly direct recipients to specific addresses or mention the incoming presidential administration. Disturbingly, some of these messages have targeted minors. In one case, a 16-year-old in California received a message instructing her to report to a “plantation” in North Carolina. The reports have created a climate of anxiety among those affected, with many calling for immediate action.

FBI, DOJ, and FCC Investigations Underway

Federal authorities, including the FBI and the Department of Justice, are actively investigating these incidents. They are coordinating with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and various state law enforcement agencies to track down those responsible. Given the anonymous nature of the messages, the process is complex, but authorities are leveraging available technology and inter-agency support.

Tech Platform Cooperation to Combat the Threat

TextNow, a communication platform identified as one of the services used to send these racist messages, has acknowledged the issue, labeling it as a “widespread, coordinated attack.” The company emphasized its zero-tolerance policy for harassment and has pledged to work with federal authorities to address the situation. “TextNow is working alongside our industry partners to uncover more details and continue to monitor patterns to actively block any new accounts attempting to send these messages. We do not tolerate or condone the use of our service to send harassing or spam messages and will work with the authorities to prevent these individuals from doing so in the future,” the company stated.

Civil Rights Organizations Condemn the Harassment

Prominent civil rights organizations, including the NAACP, have spoken out against these hateful messages. NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson issued a strong statement denouncing the incidents, describing them as part of an ongoing legacy of racial oppression. “We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again – there is no place for hate in a democracy. The threat — and the mention of slavery in 2024 — is not only deeply disturbing, but perpetuates a legacy of evil that dates back to before the Jim Crow era, and now seeks to prevent Black Americans from enjoying the same freedom to pursue life, liberty, and happiness,” Johnson stated.

The Southern Poverty Law Center has also expressed its concern, calling the messages “deeply disturbing” and pointing out the connection between such threats and historical patterns of racial intimidation.

Broader Implications and Community Response

As investigations continue, these incidents have intensified conversations about the persistence of racial harassment and the challenges that Black Americans still face. Civil rights advocates emphasize the need for systemic changes to address not only the immediate incidents but also the underlying societal issues that enable such expressions of hatred. Many community leaders and activists are urging the public to remain vigilant and report any further incidents to authorities.