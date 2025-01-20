Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, January 20, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

‘Blasphemy’ : This Iranian Pop Singer Sentenced To Death

Prominent Iranian musician Amir Hossein Maghsoudloo, widely known as Tataloo, has been sentenced to death by an Iranian court on charges of blasphemy.

‘Blasphemy’ : This Iranian Pop Singer Sentenced To Death

Prominent Iranian musician Amir Hossein Maghsoudloo, widely known as Tataloo, has been sentenced to death by an Iranian court on charges of blasphemy. The ruling, which follows an appeal of a prior conviction, has sparked widespread attention.

Verdict Details

According to reports from Iranian media, the Supreme Court upheld the prosecutor’s objection to Tataloo’s initial five-year prison sentence. The case was reopened, and the 37-year-old artist was handed the death penalty for allegedly insulting the Prophet Mohammed.

The sentence, however, is not final and can still be appealed, providing a potential avenue for reprieve.

Background and Extradition

Tataloo, known for blending rap, pop, and R&B, had been living in Istanbul since 2018 to escape growing scrutiny in Iran. In December 2023, he was extradited to Iran by Turkish authorities, despite concerns from his supporters about his safety.

In addition to the blasphemy charge, Tataloo has faced a 10-year sentence for allegedly promoting “prostitution” and separate accusations of spreading propaganda against the Islamic Republic and sharing “obscene content.”

Cultural Icon and Controversial Figure

Tataloo’s unique style and heavily tattooed appearance made him a controversial figure in Iran’s conservative society. Despite this, he was previously courted by some conservative politicians as a bridge to Iran’s younger, more liberal population.

In 2017, Tataloo appeared in a widely criticized televised meeting with then-presidential candidate Ebrahim Raisi, an ultra-conservative figure. The meeting, intended as an outreach effort to the youth, was deemed awkward and ill-received.

Earlier, in 2015, Tataloo released a pro-government song supporting Iran’s nuclear program. While it gained attention at the time, the song’s message clashed with the shifting political climate following the reimposition of sanctions under former US President Donald Trump in 2018.

Global Outcry and Next Steps

The death sentence has already triggered international condemnation from human rights organizations and Tataloo’s fans worldwide. Critics argue that the charges and sentence reflect broader issues of censorship and suppression of artistic expression in Iran.

Supporters of the musician are urging global leaders and advocacy groups to intervene, highlighting the dangers artists face in authoritarian regimes.

The case underscores the continued tension between cultural expression and conservative governance in Iran, as well as the risks faced by artists who challenge societal norms. The verdict’s potential appeal remains a critical focus for those seeking justice and fair treatment for the embattled musician.

Filed under

blasphemy Iranian Pop Singer

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

Man Credits ChatGPT for Saving His Life by Diagnosing Life-Threatening Illness: Here’s How

Man Credits ChatGPT for Saving His Life by Diagnosing Life-Threatening Illness: Here’s How

Pope Francis Criticizes Trump’s Plans For Mass Deportations, Urges Compassion For Immigrants

Pope Francis Criticizes Trump’s Plans For Mass Deportations, Urges Compassion For Immigrants

Ranji Trophy: Ayush Badoni Named Delhi Captain In Squad Starring Kohli And Pant

Ranji Trophy: Ayush Badoni Named Delhi Captain In Squad Starring Kohli And Pant

‘I have not done anything, not raped nor murdered’: RG Kar Rape And Murder Case Convict Sanjay Roy To The Judge

‘I have not done anything, not raped nor murdered’: RG Kar Rape And Murder Case...

Why Will Donald Trump Hold Two Bibles During Presidential Oath? Here’s When The Tradition Began

Why Will Donald Trump Hold Two Bibles During Presidential Oath? Here’s When The Tradition Began

Entertainment

Shreya Ghoshal Couldn’t Stop Her Tears After Attending Coldplay’s Concert, Here’s Why!

Shreya Ghoshal Couldn’t Stop Her Tears After Attending Coldplay’s Concert, Here’s Why!

Who Is Rozlyn Khan? Stage 4 Cancer Survivor Takes Brutal Potshots At Hina Khan Over Exaggerating Cancer Treatment

Who Is Rozlyn Khan? Stage 4 Cancer Survivor Takes Brutal Potshots At Hina Khan Over

Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: 72 Hrs Of Manhunt, 300 Cops, 600 CCTV Cameras, All You Need To Know

Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: 72 Hrs Of Manhunt, 300 Cops, 600 CCTV Cameras, All

Why Did Akshay Kumar Leave Bigg Boss 18 Finale Set Without Promoting New Movie Leaving Salman Khan Alone

Why Did Akshay Kumar Leave Bigg Boss 18 Finale Set Without Promoting New Movie Leaving

Ram Gopal Varma Chokes With Tears Rolling Down His Cheeks After Watching Satya For ‘First Time In 27 Years’

Ram Gopal Varma Chokes With Tears Rolling Down His Cheeks After Watching Satya For ‘First

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox