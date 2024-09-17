Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Change Mode:

Change Font Size:

Wednesday, September 18, 2024
Live Tv

Boy, 12, Receives Sentence For Role In Summer’s Far-Right Riots

A 12-year-old boy has set a new record as the youngest individual to be sentenced in relation to the far-right riots that engulfed England this summer.

Boy, 12, Receives Sentence For Role In Summer’s Far-Right Riots

A 12-year-old boy has set a new record as the youngest individual to be sentenced in relation to the far-right riots that engulfed England this summer. Due to his age, his identity remains undisclosed. He confessed to charges of violent disorder after throwing stones at police during the disturbances in Southport on July 31, as detailed by reports.

Background of the Violence

The unrest in Southport erupted outside a mosque shortly after a tragic stabbing incident at a local dance class, which resulted in the deaths of three young girls. Misinformation spread online falsely implicated an asylum seeker in the attack, exacerbating tensions and fueling the violence.

READ MORE: Political Uncertainty In Bangladesh: Opposition Party Calls For Immediate Election

District Judge’s Ruling

On Tuesday, District Judge Wendy Lloyd sentenced the boy to a three-month curfew and a 12-month referral order. The referral order mandates that he partake in a rehabilitation program. Judge Lloyd remarked on the gravity of the situation, stating, “It was an angry mob, and you chose to be part of it,” and noted that the riots had “shaken society to the core.”

Extent of the Unrest

The unrest, which began on July 30, was driven by far-right activists exploiting false information about the knife attack. The violence initially targeted the mosque in Southport and quickly spread nationwide. Rioters not only stormed the Southport Islamic Society Mosque but also attempted to set fire to a police van.

Law Enforcement Response

The violence eventually diminished as a result of prompt law enforcement actions. To date, over 1,000 arrests have been made, with more than 800 individuals charged in connection with the riots. The swift response from police was crucial in curbing the spread of the unrest to other towns and cities across the UK.

(Includes inputs from online sources)

ALSO READ: Kyiv Probes Russian Execution Claims Of Ukrainian Soldier With Sword Marked ‘For Kursk’

Filed under

A 12-year-old boy Far-Right Riots sentenced Southport

Also Read

Kyiv Probes Russian Execution Claims Of Ukrainian Soldier With Sword Marked ‘For Kursk’

Kyiv Probes Russian Execution Claims Of Ukrainian Soldier With Sword Marked ‘For Kursk’

Republicans Vote Against IVF Legislation, Drawing Fire From Democrats In Election-Year Push

Republicans Vote Against IVF Legislation, Drawing Fire From Democrats In Election-Year Push

Gazan Support For Hamas Attack Drops Significantly In Latest Survey

Gazan Support For Hamas Attack Drops Significantly In Latest Survey

Hezbollah Claims Israel Responsible As Exploding Pagers Kill Nine And Injure Thousands

Hezbollah Claims Israel Responsible As Exploding Pagers Kill Nine And Injure Thousands

California Leads The Nation With New Laws Regulating AI Use For Performers

California Leads The Nation With New Laws Regulating AI Use For Performers

Entertainment

Charlie Puth And Brooke Sansone Tie The Knot : Celebrate Long-Awaited Wedding In Montecito

Charlie Puth And Brooke Sansone Tie The Knot : Celebrate Long-Awaited Wedding In Montecito

IIFA 2024: Nandamuri Balakrishna Celebrates 50 Years Of Telugu Cinema

IIFA 2024: Nandamuri Balakrishna Celebrates 50 Years Of Telugu Cinema

IIFA Unveils ‘The Club by IIFA’: A Revolutionary App Set to Transform Fan Engagement

IIFA Unveils ‘The Club by IIFA’: A Revolutionary App Set to Transform Fan Engagement

‘Shogun’ Sweeps Emmys With Record 18 Wins: What You Need To Know About TV’s New Phenomenon

‘Shogun’ Sweeps Emmys With Record 18 Wins: What You Need To Know About TV’s New

James Cameron Secures ‘Ghosts Of Hiroshima’ And ‘Last Train From Hiroshima’ Rights, Will Tackle Project After Avatar

James Cameron Secures ‘Ghosts Of Hiroshima’ And ‘Last Train From Hiroshima’ Rights, Will Tackle Project

Lifestyle

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox