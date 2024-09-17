Boy, 12, Receives Sentence For Role In Summer’s Far-Right Riots

A 12-year-old boy has set a new record as the youngest individual to be sentenced in relation to the far-right riots that engulfed England this summer.

A 12-year-old boy has set a new record as the youngest individual to be sentenced in relation to the far-right riots that engulfed England this summer. Due to his age, his identity remains undisclosed. He confessed to charges of violent disorder after throwing stones at police during the disturbances in Southport on July 31, as detailed by reports.

Background of the Violence

The unrest in Southport erupted outside a mosque shortly after a tragic stabbing incident at a local dance class, which resulted in the deaths of three young girls. Misinformation spread online falsely implicated an asylum seeker in the attack, exacerbating tensions and fueling the violence.

District Judge’s Ruling

On Tuesday, District Judge Wendy Lloyd sentenced the boy to a three-month curfew and a 12-month referral order. The referral order mandates that he partake in a rehabilitation program. Judge Lloyd remarked on the gravity of the situation, stating, “It was an angry mob, and you chose to be part of it,” and noted that the riots had “shaken society to the core.”

Extent of the Unrest

The unrest, which began on July 30, was driven by far-right activists exploiting false information about the knife attack. The violence initially targeted the mosque in Southport and quickly spread nationwide. Rioters not only stormed the Southport Islamic Society Mosque but also attempted to set fire to a police van.

Law Enforcement Response

The violence eventually diminished as a result of prompt law enforcement actions. To date, over 1,000 arrests have been made, with more than 800 individuals charged in connection with the riots. The swift response from police was crucial in curbing the spread of the unrest to other towns and cities across the UK.

