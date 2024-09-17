Home
Kyiv Probes Russian Execution Claims Of Ukrainian Soldier With Sword Marked ‘For Kursk’

Ukrainian prosecutors have initiated an investigation into a disturbing case involving the alleged execution of a Ukrainian soldier. The soldier was reportedly discovered with a medieval-style sword impaled in his chest, marked with the inscription “for Kursk.” This act appears to be a reprisal related to Ukraine’s recent incursion into the Russian Kursk region.

Details of the Evidence

A circulating photograph shows the soldier lying on his back on a road littered with rubble, with a sword embedded in his chest. Duct tape is visible around one of his bloodied wrists. The inscription on the sword, written in Cyrillic, references Ukraine’s cross-border attack on Kursk, a significant incursion into Russian territory.

Official Reactions

Andriy Kostin, Ukraine’s prosecutor general, has condemned the image as indicative of “another act of barbarism” by Russian forces. On Tuesday, his office confirmed the initiation of a criminal investigation into the alleged execution. Kostin criticized the act as a display of Russia’s “brutal cruelty” and a blatant disregard for international norms.

“Footage of an alleged execution by sword of an unarmed Ukrainian serviceman with taped hands is spreading on the web,” Kostin posted. “Russia continues its deliberate policy of eliminating everything Ukrainian, demonstrating worldwide its brutal cruelty and cynically disregarding any values and norms of the civilized world.”

Geolocation and Verification

Preliminary assessments suggest the incident occurred in Novohrodivka, located in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region. This location was confirmed through geolocation analysis by an investigative organization, and the finding was independently verified.

Human Rights Concerns

Dmytro Lubinets, Ukraine’s human rights commissioner, has denounced the alleged execution as a violation of the Geneva Convention on the Treatment of Prisoners of War, which mandates protection and prohibits torture of POWs.

Broader Context

Kyiv is currently investigating approximately 130,000 war crimes allegedly committed by Russian forces since the onset of the full-scale invasion in February 2022. Recent reports suggest an increase in apparent executions this year. Exclusive footage obtained earlier in August shows Russian troops allegedly executing three Ukrainian soldiers who had surrendered.

Current Military Situation

The alleged execution comes amid intensified Russian efforts to expel Ukrainian forces from Kursk. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has acknowledged Russia’s counteroffensive and reported that the Kremlin plans to deploy up to 70,000 troops to the region. Despite these efforts, Zelensky noted that Russian forces have not achieved significant success.

In the most recent update, Ukrainian military sources reported repelling 40 Russian attacks near Pokrovsk, northwest of Novohrodivka, over the past 24 hours. The intensity of the attacks has been particularly high around Hrodivka and Novohrodivka.

