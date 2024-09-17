Gazan Support For Hamas Attack Drops Significantly In Latest Survey

A recent poll has shown a significant shift in Gazan sentiment regarding the October 7 attack on Israel, with a majority now viewing the decision by Hamas as incorrect. This marks a notable change from previous assessments.

A recent poll has shown a significant shift in Gazan sentiment regarding the October 7 attack on Israel, with a majority now viewing the decision by Hamas as incorrect. This marks a notable change from previous assessments.

Shift in Public Opinion

The poll, conducted by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research (PSR), reveals that 57% of Gazan respondents now believe Hamas made a mistake by initiating the attack. This is the first time since the attack that a PSR poll has recorded such a majority in Gaza disapproving of the decision. This represents a reversal from earlier in the year, when 57% of Gazans had supported the attack.

READ MORE: Netanyahu Updates War Goals: Safe Return For Border Residents

In the West Bank, 64% of respondents still consider the attack to have been the right decision, although this support has also diminished compared to previous surveys.

Consequences of the Israeli Offensive

Following the October 7 assault, Israel launched a severe military campaign against Gaza. Reports from the Gaza health ministry indicate that over 41,000 Palestinians have been killed due to the ongoing Israeli offensive. The conflict began after Hamas’s attack, which resulted in 1,200 Israeli fatalities and the abduction of 250 individuals.

The PSR poll, which involved 1,200 face-to-face interviews—790 in the West Bank and 410 in Gaza—shows a significant change in attitudes toward the attack and the broader conflict.

Changes in Support

The September survey is notable for reflecting decreased support for the attack and diminished expectations regarding Hamas’s chances of success in the conflict. This shift is evident in both Gaza and the West Bank, contrasting with earlier polls that showed consistent support for the attack.

Allegations and Integrity of the Poll

Earlier, there were accusations that Hamas attempted to manipulate PSR poll results to falsely indicate support for the attack. PSR has firmly denied these claims, stating there is no evidence of cooperation with Hamas or data falsification. The organization conducted an internal review and confirmed the integrity of their data.

Decline in Hamas Support

The poll also indicated a decline in support for Hamas in Gaza, with backing dropping to 35% from 38%. Despite this decrease, Hamas remains more popular than Fatah, led by President Mahmoud Abbas, in both territories.

Furthermore, the survey found that nearly 90% of the public believe that the atrocities depicted in videos from October 7 were not committed by Hamas operatives. This highlights a complex and evolving public perception of the conflict and its key players.

Overall, the poll underscores shifting attitudes within Palestinian territories amid ongoing conflict and mounting casualties.

(INCLUDES INPUTS FROM ONLINE SOURCES)

ALSO READ: Hezbollah Claims Israel Responsible As Exploding Pagers Kill Nine And Injure Thousands