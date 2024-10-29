Brampton: Punjabi Mother and Sons Charged in Major Gun and Drug Trafficking Probe

In September 2024, law enforcement executed search warrants across multiple locations, including three residences in Brampton, one in Waterloo, and a storage facility in Caledon.

A 61-year-old Brampton mother and her two sons are among five people charged with severe crimes as a result of Peel Regional Police’s extensive investigation into gun and drug trafficking. The operation, known as Project Sledgehammer, began when a traffic stop discovered gun-related violations.

Police began the inquiry by arresting a 20-year-old male during a routine traffic stop. Following his release on an ankle monitor, further investigations connected him to a larger network reportedly involved in drug and firearm trafficking.

In September 2024, law enforcement executed search warrants across multiple locations, including three residences in Brampton, one in Waterloo, and a storage facility in Caledon. During these searches, police seized a total of 11 firearms, among them a submachine gun, over 900 rounds of ammunition, and illegal drugs valued at approximately $20,000, including cocaine and opium.

The individuals charged include Narinder Nagra, 61, and her sons Navdeep Nagra, 20, and Ravneet Nagra, 22, as well as two other young men, Ranveer Araich, 20, and Pavneet Nahal, 21. Collectively, they face more than 150 charges.

Rising Gun Violence in Brampton

Peel Regional Police have expressed grave concerns over the surge in gun violence in the area. Deputy Chief Nick Milinovich reported an alarming 80% increase in shootings in Peel during the first nine months of 2024, compared to the same period in 2023. The police have seized 157 illegal firearms this year, an 87% increase from last year, indicating a troubling trend in gun-related incidents.

Police Chief Nishan Duraiappah noted that illegal firearms have become “saturated” in the community, with an illegal gun being seized every 30 hours in Peel. The increasing gun violence has prompted community leaders and law enforcement officials to call for more robust measures to ensure public safety.

Regional Chair of Peel, Nando Iannicca, voiced his frustration with the current judicial system, emphasizing the need for reforms to prevent repeat offenses by individuals already under judicial release. He highlighted the growing sentiment among residents that they may need to defend themselves.

