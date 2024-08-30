The order, issued late Friday by Justice Alexandre de Moraes, will see X's operations halted until the court’s requirements are fully met.

The Brazilian Supreme Court has mandated an immediate suspension of X, formerly known as Twitter, following the platform’s failure to appoint a legal representative in the country by the specified deadline. The order, issued late Friday by Justice Alexandre de Moraes, will see X’s operations halted until the court’s requirements are fully met.

Justice Moraes’s decision demands the suspension of X’s services in Brazil until the company complies with court orders, pays fines, and appoints a new legal representative. The National Telecommunications Agency has been given 24 hours to enforce this ruling, requiring over 20,000 internet service providers across Brazil to block access to X.

Apple and Google have been instructed to implement technological measures to prevent the use of the X app on iOS and Android devices, and to block VPN applications that might bypass the suspension. The ruling imposes a daily fine of R$50,000 (£6,800) on individuals and entities that attempt to access X through VPNs.

Background of the Dispute

The conflict began in April when Moraes ordered X to suspend several accounts accused of spreading misinformation—a move that Musk criticized as censorship. In response, X ceased operations in Brazil on August 17, citing censorship concerns. The company has since operated without a legal representative in Brazil.

The April order followed an investigation into “digital militias” supporting former President Jair Bolsonaro’s efforts to contest his 2022 election loss. Moraes’s recent actions, including the freezing of local bank accounts for Musk’s satellite provider, Starlink, are part of the broader enforcement of fines related to X’s non-compliance.

Reactions and Implications

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva expressed strong disapproval of Musk’s actions, emphasizing that all investors must adhere to Brazilian laws. Lula warned that disregard for the Supreme Court’s decisions undermines Brazil’s sovereignty.

Starlink, a company also owned by Musk, has been impacted by Moraes’s decision, with its local bank accounts frozen. The decision to penalize Starlink has faced criticism from legal experts who argue that it should not be held responsible for issues related to X. In response, Starlink has promised to continue providing services free of charge if necessary and has requested the court to lift or limit the account freeze.

The Brazilian Supreme Court’s ruling highlights the ongoing legal and political tensions between international tech companies and national regulatory authorities, with significant implications for the digital landscape and foreign investments in Brazil.

