Brazil’s Pará State Stands By Gold Mining Rules Ahead Of COP30

The Brazilian state of Pará, slated to host the COP30 global climate talks next year in the Amazon, is facing scrutiny for its local regulations that have been linked to promoting illegal gold mining. Documents pertaining to a case before the Supreme Court reveal the state’s defense of these regulations.

Green Party Challenges Mining Rules

Brazil’s Green Party has initiated a legal challenge against regulations that permit municipal authorities to issue licenses for gold mining on plots of up to 500 hectares. The party argues that these rules foster wildcat mining, which is rampant in Pará, a region known for its high levels of illegal gold production.

Federal Government Supports Lawsuit

In a significant turn of events, the federal government, represented by the environmental protection agency Ibama, along with its solicitor general and the country’s top public prosecutor, is backing the lawsuit aimed at abolishing Pará’s mining regulations.

Environmental Concerns Highlighted

A forensic report from the Federal Police has raised alarms regarding the environmental impact of wildcat mining activities. It indicates that miners utilize hazardous chemicals, including mercury and cyanide, which are polluting essential rivers that Indigenous communities depend on. The report noted, “wildcat miners use chemicals that are poisoning rivers that are vital for Indigenous communities.”

State Government’s Stance

The Pará state government maintains that the regulations have been in place for a decade and were established long before Governor Helder Barbalho’s administration. In a statement earlier this year, the government said, “we are studying a revision of the rules” but currently stands opposed to the Supreme Court lawsuit.

COP30’s Significance for Pará

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has emphasized the importance of hosting COP30 in Belem, Pará’s capital, to showcase his administration’s commitment to combating deforestation in the Amazon. He has also vowed to eradicate illegal gold mining, stating, “much of which takes place on protected Indigenous lands.”

Evidence of Water Contamination

Recent police investigations revealed concerning levels of mercury contamination in the Tapajos River, particularly in regions inhabited by Munduruku Indigenous people and local riverine communities. The police report indicated that “water samples gathered by inspectors showed mercury contamination on the Tapajos River was ‘above tolerable limits'” in these vulnerable areas.

As the case unfolds, the future of Pará’s mining regulations and their implications for both local communities and broader environmental efforts remain at the forefront of public discourse.

