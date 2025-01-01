Breaking News: Multiple Deaths After Car Crashes Into Crowd On Bourbon Street In New Orleans

A tragic mass casualty event in New Orleans has left ten people dead and 30 others injured after a vehicle drove into a crowd on Bourbon Street. Witnesses report that the driver also fired a weapon, leading to multiple casualties. The police are investigating the incident, and the area has been evacuated for safety.

A mass casualty event in New Orleans has left ten people dead and several others injured, city authorities confirmed. The incident occurred in the early hours of the morning, with reports indicating that a vehicle plowed into a crowd on Bourbon Street, followed by the driver firing a weapon.

Around 3:15 a.m. local time, multiple emergency services responded to the scene at the intersection of Bourbon and Iberville Streets. Witnesses described the chaotic scene as a vehicle crashed into a group of people, and the driver exited the car to open fire on the crowd. Police responded to the situation and returned fire, but the full details of the confrontation remain unclear.

Take a look at theses videos:

Incidente con múltiples víctimas en Bourbon Street, Nueva Orleans. Los testigos hablan de un vehículo tipo SUV que se estampa contra un grupo de gente. En la imágenes se escuchan disparos. Hay varias cifras circulando pero ninguna oficial aún pic.twitter.com/uStCGuh7Oi — Sandro Pozzi (@sandro_pozzi) January 1, 2025

I can’t believe we are starting New Year 2025 with a terror attack on Bourbon Street in New Orleans. A vehicle plowed into a crowd and then gunfire followed. I’m so damn tired of this. https://t.co/w33Eepbyzj — Mainstream Media Promotes Hate & Division (@TechnoViking600) January 1, 2025

According to the city’s emergency preparedness department, Nola Ready, ten fatalities have been confirmed, with another 30 people injured in the attack. The wounded individuals have been transported to nearby hospitals for treatment. Emergency services and public safety teams remain on the scene, securing the area.

Videos circulating on social media show a chaotic scene with several casualties on the ground. Gunfire can be heard in the background as people flee the area in panic. Eyewitnesses described the event as a terrifying experience, as the vehicle struck the crowd at high speed before the driver opened fire.

Nola Ready, the city’s emergency preparedness department, has advised people to avoid the area surrounding Canal and Bourbon Streets. A post on X (formerly Twitter) urged residents to stay clear of the area, stating, “There has been a mass casualty incident on Canal and Bourbon Street. Get yourself away from the area.”

Authorities have yet to release more detailed information about the suspect or the motives behind the attack. The New Orleans Police Department is investigating the event, with spokespersons confirming that “initial reports show a car may have plowed into a group of people, and there are reported fatalities.”

As the investigation continues, further updates will be provided on this tragic event. Witnesses have described the incident as a shocking and unexpected act of violence in one of the most popular tourist areas of the city.

