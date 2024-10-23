Home
Wednesday, October 23, 2024
BRICS Kazan Summit: PM Modi & President Xi To Hold First Bilateral Talks In 5 Years

This marks the first formal interaction between the two leaders in five years, following years of tension along the India-China border. (Read more below)

BRICS Kazan Summit: PM Modi & President Xi To Hold First Bilateral Talks In 5 Years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in Kazan, Russia, on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit. This marks the first formal interaction between the two leaders in five years, following years of tension along the India-China border.

The meeting comes after both nations agreed to resume patrolling along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. The bilateral engagement is expected to be pivotal in stabilizing relations, with a focus on easing border tensions and balancing trade.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed the bilateral meeting, emphasizing its significance following years of negotiations between military and diplomatic officials. Misri noted that military commanders played a key role in the discussions that led to this development.

The border standoff, sparked by the 2020 Galwan Valley clashes, remains a crucial topic for both leaders. Xi and Modi last met informally in 2019 in Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu, where they discussed regional stability and trade. Since then, tensions have persisted, with multiple high-level meetings, including those at the G20 in Bali (2022) and the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg (2023).

Foreign affairs expert Robinder Nath Sachdev views this upcoming meeting as an opportunity for significant outcomes, particularly in trade. With bilateral trade currently heavily skewed in China’s favor, Sachdev believes Modi will push for reducing trade deficits by urging China to lower tariffs on Indian exports.

While the focus remains on resolving border disputes, experts anticipate discussions on how to preserve long-term peace along the LAC. Both leaders have a history of engaging diplomatically, with previous summits in Wuhan (2018) and Mahabalipuram (2019) seen as efforts to mend relations following military stand-offs.

(With ANI Inputs)

