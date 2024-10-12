Brooklyn: Two Arrested After Homeless Man Dies from Assault, Beating in Supermarket

Ajpuac and another man, aged 42, were reportedly attacked with metal pipes and a baseball bat around 7 p.m. on September 18.

In a tragic incident in Brooklyn, two men have been arrested on manslaughter charges for allegedly beating a homeless man to death while he was sleeping in a supermarket parking lot.

The incident occurred on September 18, and the victim, 38-year-old Cos Jervis Jonas Ajpuac, succumbed to his injuries on October 2, according to the New York Police Department.

Ajpuac and another man, aged 42, were reportedly attacked with metal pipes and a baseball bat around 7 p.m. on September 18, as per AP reports. The second man survived the assault. Both men were sleeping in the parking lot of a local ShopRite supermarket when the suspects allegedly launched their unprovoked attack.

Store security worker Stephen DeGrasse, who viewed security footage of the attack, described the assault as shocking and unprovoked, stating that “they just attacked them while they were sleeping.” DeGrasse told the ‘Daily News’ that the victims and suspects were familiar with one another, frequently gathering at the same ShopRite to redeem bottle deposits. The group, who often drank beer together after collecting the bottle and can deposits, shared a sense of community despite their challenging circumstances.

While the motive behind the attack remains unclear, the incident underscores the vulnerability of homeless individuals and raises questions about safety and accountability in public spaces. The two suspects are currently awaiting arraignment, though it remains unknown whether they have obtained legal representation.

The NYPD has yet to release further details on what may have sparked the attack, but authorities are continuing their investigation. The incident highlights the alarming risks faced by homeless people, who often lack safe and secure places to rest, even as they struggle to survive on the streets of New York City.

