Bulgaria Holds Seventh Election In Four Years Amid Political Deadlock

Bulgaria is heading into its seventh snap election in just four years this Sunday, as the country’s political landscape continues to be marred by instability and coalition failures. With voters growing increasingly indifferent, turnout is predicted to hit an all-time low.

As Bulgaria, the poorest European Union member, faces yet another election, its fractured political parties seem no closer to forming a stable coalition. The country has been embroiled in political turmoil since anti-corruption protests in 2020 led to the collapse of a coalition government led by the centre-right GERB party.

Despite several attempts, Bulgaria has not been able to maintain a stable government since. The latest opinion polls suggest that the upcoming election will bring more of the same—a fragmented parliament and no clear path toward a functioning coalition. Voter turnout is expected to drop to a historic low, with just 30% of eligible voters likely to cast their ballots.

A Nation In Crisis

“There is a deep crisis of the political system,” says Ognyan Minchev, a political science professor at Sofia University. The ongoing dysfunction is a worrying sign for the Balkan nation of 6.4 million people, which has seen significant challenges in recent years, including the global financial crisis, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the war in Ukraine.

Bulgaria’s membership in the EU, which began in 2007, had initially brought a wave of optimism, with improvements in living standards and economic growth. However, the nation now finds itself in desperate need of stable leadership to facilitate the flow of EU funds, modernize infrastructure, and make strides toward adopting the euro.

Uncertain Election Outcomes

President Rumen Radev had tasked GERB, the leading party, with forming a government after its narrow victory in the June elections. However, the party’s 68 seats in the 240-member parliament were insufficient to secure a majority, and attempts to form coalitions repeatedly failed, forcing yet another election.

Polling data from Alpha Research, released on Thursday, shows GERB with 26.5% support, followed by the reformist We Continue the Change (PP) party at 14.9% and the ultranationalist, pro-Russian Revival party at 14.2%. However, these figures are unlikely to break the gridlock.

Adding to the complexity, a split within the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF), a party representing Bulgaria’s ethnic Turkish minority, has made coalition-building even more difficult.

Voter Apathy On The Rise

Many Bulgarians are losing faith in the political process, with turnout expected to hit a new low. According to Alpha Research, turnout is forecasted to be between 30% and 32%, a sharp decline from the 75% turnout seen in the 1990s.

Despite this, some voters still see hope. Sofia-based real estate agent Stiliyan Todorov shared, “I have decided to vote because I hope that we will finally have a regular government. But those hopes may have sunk into the ground by now.”

With no clear solution in sight, the country’s future remains uncertain as political parties continue to battle for control in a deeply divided parliament.

