Tuesday, September 24, 2024
California Sues ExxonMobil Over Alleged Plastic Pollution Deception

California has filed a lawsuit against ExxonMobil, alleging the oil giant's significant role in global plastic waste pollution. Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the legal action at a Climate Week event in New York City, following a nearly two-year investigation that concluded Exxon misled the public regarding the realities of recycling.

California Sues ExxonMobil Over Alleged Plastic Pollution Deception

California has filed a lawsuit against ExxonMobil, alleging the oil giant’s significant role in global plastic waste pollution. Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the legal action at a Climate Week event in New York City, following a nearly two-year investigation that concluded Exxon misled the public regarding the realities of recycling.

Allegations of Deception

Bonta’s office is particularly focused on Exxon’s promotion of “advanced recycling” technology, which utilizes pyrolysis to convert difficult-to-recycle plastics into fuel. He noted that the slow progress of this technology suggests ongoing deception by the company. “Today’s lawsuit shows the fullest picture to date of ExxonMobil’s decades-long deception, and we are asking the court to hold ExxonMobil fully accountable for its role in actively creating and exacerbating the plastics pollution crisis through its campaign of deception,” Bonta stated.

Goals of the Lawsuit

The attorney general aims to end what he describes as Exxon’s “deceptive practices” and seeks to establish an abatement fund alongside civil penalties for the damage caused by plastic pollution in California.

ExxonMobil Responds

ExxonMobil contested the lawsuit, asserting that advanced recycling represents a viable solution to plastic waste. A spokesperson for the company remarked, “Suing people makes headlines but doesn’t solve the plastic waste problem. Advanced recycling is a real solution,” and criticized California for not taking steps to promote recycling.

Context of the Lawsuit

ExxonMobil is recognized as the world’s largest producer of resins for single-use plastics, according to a report by the Minderoo Foundation. This lawsuit arrives ahead of critical global negotiations on a plastic treaty, scheduled to take place in Busan, South Korea, later this year. Countries are divided on whether to implement caps on plastic production, a stance opposed by Exxon and the petrochemical industry.

Support from Environmental Groups

Environmental advocates have applauded the lawsuit, viewing it as a critical step in holding the industry accountable. Christy Leavitt, Oceana’s plastics campaign director, emphasized, “This lawsuit will hold industry accountable and debunk the plastics recycling narrative that holds us back from real solutions.”

Filed under

california ExxonMobil plastic waste

