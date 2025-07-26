Cambodia Demands Immediate, Unconditional Ceasefire With Thailand

Amid the ongoing tension over the cross-border dispute, Cambodia has urged for an “immediate and unconditional ceasefire” following two days of intense violence with Thailand, causing 15 deaths and over 138,000 people displaced.

Cambodia Officials’ Statement

Cambodia’s UN envoy, Chhea Keo, appealed after a closed-door session of the UN Security Council attended by both nations.

According to the Cambodian defence ministry, the death toll from the clashes with Thailand has climbed to 13. Spokeswoman Maly Socheata reported that the clashes have left five soldiers and eight civilians dead, forcing around 35,000 people to flee their homes in Cambodia.

Thailand’s Statement

Thailand’s health ministry revealed that over 138,000 people have been evacuated from border areas, with 15 deaths reported, including 14 civilians and one soldier.

Cambodia-Thailand Cross-Border Dispute

The conflict occurred on early Friday morning in three flashpoint zones along the disputed frontier, reportedly began to subside by the afternoon, reported AFP. The Cambodia’s Oddar Meanchey province, officials revealed one civilian death and five remain injured.

Thailand’s health ministry reported 15 fatalities, including 14 civilians and one soldier, and 46 wounded, including military personnel.

Thailand’s foreign ministry said that it remained open to dialogue, possibly mediated by Malaysia, the current ASEAN chair, reported Guardian.

Each Side Accuses the Other

Each country has accused the other of the ongoing clash. Thai officials blamed Cambodian troops for striking civilian sites, including a hospital and a fuel station. On the other hand, Cambodia denied the allegation, citing its smaller military footprint.

