Home > World > Cambodia Demands Immediate, Unconditional Ceasefire With Thailand

Cambodia Demands Immediate, Unconditional Ceasefire With Thailand

Cambodia’s UN envoy, Chhea Keo, appealed after a closed-door session of the UN Security Council attended by both nations. According to the Cambodian defence ministry, the death toll from the clashes with Thailand has climbed to 13.

Credit - ANI
Credit - ANI

Published By: Moumi Majumdar
Published: July 26, 2025 09:37:21 IST

Amid the ongoing tension over the cross-border dispute, Cambodia has urged for an “immediate and unconditional ceasefire” following two days of intense violence with Thailand, causing 15 deaths and over 138,000 people displaced.

Cambodia Officials’ Statement

Cambodia’s UN envoy, Chhea Keo, appealed after a closed-door session of the UN Security Council attended by both nations.

According to the Cambodian defence ministry, the death toll from the clashes with Thailand has climbed to 13. Spokeswoman Maly Socheata reported that the clashes have left five soldiers and eight civilians dead, forcing around 35,000 people to flee their homes in Cambodia.

Thailand’s Statement

Thailand’s health ministry revealed that over 138,000 people have been evacuated from border areas, with 15 deaths reported, including 14 civilians and one soldier.

Cambodia-Thailand Cross-Border Dispute

The conflict occurred on early Friday morning in three flashpoint zones along the disputed frontier, reportedly began to subside by the afternoon, reported AFP. The Cambodia’s Oddar Meanchey province, officials revealed one civilian death and five remain injured.

Thailand’s health ministry reported 15 fatalities, including 14 civilians and one soldier, and 46 wounded, including military personnel.

Thailand’s foreign ministry said that it remained open to dialogue, possibly mediated by Malaysia, the current ASEAN chair, reported Guardian.

Each Side Accuses the Other

Each country has accused the other of the ongoing clash. Thai officials blamed Cambodian troops for striking civilian sites, including a hospital and a fuel station. On the other hand, Cambodia denied the allegation, citing its smaller military footprint.

ALSO READ:  Thailand Carries Out Airstrikes On Cambodian Military Targets Amid Escalating Border Dispute

Tags: home-hero-pos-1

RELATED News

Ghislaine Maxwell Granted Proffer Immunity, Questioned For Two Days In Epstein Case
Gaza: Horrifying Photos Show Starving Kids With Spine, Ribs Prominently Visible
What Is Next For Gaza Ceasefire As US Withdraws From Talks?
What Is The Tea App? The Latest Controversy Around The Most Downloaded App Explained
Donald Trump Responds To Claims His Name Appeared In Epstein Files: ‘Never…..’

LATEST NEWS

Crying for ‘Saiyaara’: Are Viral Theatre Reactions Genuine or a Paid Act?
‘Miyan Sahab Ne Joote Khane Akele Bhej Diya’: When Pakistan DGMO Came Alone To End The Kargil War
Belgian Grand Prix 2025: Sprint Race And Qualifying Indian Timings, When And Where To Watch
Cambodia Demands Immediate, Unconditional Ceasefire With Thailand
Pension Power: The Atal Pension Yojana Crosses 8 Crore Enrolments With 39 Lakh New Subscribers
‘Gold Is Forged In Fire’: Farah Khan Applauds Radhika Madan’s Grit During Grueling Shoot
Kargil Vijay Diwas: 26 Years Of Victory Against Pakistan, PM Modi, Rajnath Singh And Others Pays Tribute
Liverpool vs AC Milan: Team News, Predicted Lineups, Where And Where To Watch
India–New Zealand Trade Talks Turn Up The Heat With FTA Breakthroughs In Round Two
Ekta Kapoor Distances Herself As Government Cracks Down On Vulgar OTT Content, ALTT Among Banned Apps: ‘Not Associated’
Cambodia Demands Immediate, Unconditional Ceasefire With Thailand

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Cambodia Demands Immediate, Unconditional Ceasefire With Thailand

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Cambodia Demands Immediate, Unconditional Ceasefire With Thailand
Cambodia Demands Immediate, Unconditional Ceasefire With Thailand
Cambodia Demands Immediate, Unconditional Ceasefire With Thailand
Cambodia Demands Immediate, Unconditional Ceasefire With Thailand

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?