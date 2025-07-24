LIVE TV
Thailand Carries Out Airstrikes On Cambodian Military Targets Amid Escalating Border Dispute

Thailand deployed an F-16 fighter jet against Cambodian military targets on Thursday as tension boiled over after a border dispute sparked into clashes, causing two civilians' deaths. The Thai army officials confirmed that of the six F-16 fighter jets that Thailand deployed, one of the aircraft fired into Cambodia and destroyed a military target.

Published By: Moumi Majumdar
Published: July 24, 2025 11:23:00 IST

Thailand deployed an F-16 fighter jet against Cambodian military targets on Thursday as tension boiled over after a border dispute sparked into clashes, causing two civilians’ deaths.

The Thai army officials confirmed that of the six F-16 fighter jets that Thailand deployed, one of the aircraft fired into Cambodia and destroyed a military target.

Thai and Cambodian troops exchanged gunfire near the ancient temple site of Prasat Ta Muen Thom in Thailand’s Surin province on Thursday morning,  Firstpost reported.  The Thai army accused the Cambodian forces of first sending a drone and then firing the first shots, it added.

Thai Army Statement

Speaking to media, Thai army deputy spokesperson Richa Suksuwanon said, “We have used air power against military targets as planned.”

In a social media post, the Thai Armu wrote, “All Thai F-16s have returned home safety and intact, after a rapid deployment to drop bombs on Cambodian battalions.”

Statement Of the Cambodia Ministry

On the other hand, Cambodian Ministry spokeswoman Maly Socheata said, “These unlawful and irresponsible actions not only pose a grave threat to regional peace and stability but also undermine the foundation of international order,” the Khmer Times newspaper reported.

