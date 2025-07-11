LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran security agents england tour ai Myanmar junta State Department firings Kurdish PKK fighters Iran security agents england tour ai Myanmar junta State Department firings Kurdish PKK fighters Iran security agents england tour ai Myanmar junta State Department firings Kurdish PKK fighters Iran security agents england tour ai Myanmar junta State Department firings Kurdish PKK fighters
Live TV
TRENDING |
Iran security agents england tour ai Myanmar junta State Department firings Kurdish PKK fighters Iran security agents england tour ai Myanmar junta State Department firings Kurdish PKK fighters Iran security agents england tour ai Myanmar junta State Department firings Kurdish PKK fighters Iran security agents england tour ai Myanmar junta State Department firings Kurdish PKK fighters
Home > World > US-Thailand Civil Nuclear Cooperation Agreement Enters Into Force

US-Thailand Civil Nuclear Cooperation Agreement Enters Into Force

The US-Thailand civil nuclear cooperation agreement has come into force, enabling peaceful nuclear collaboration, including sharing technology and materials. Signed in January 2025, the deal renews a long-standing partnership and aims to support Thailand’s clean energy and non-proliferation goals.

A civil nuclear agreement agreement between the US and Thailand has entered into force
A civil nuclear agreement agreement between the US and Thailand to boost peaceful nuclear cooperation, supporting Thailand’s energy security and net-zero goals, has come into force. (Image courtesy: X/MFAThai)

Published By: Aditya Wadhawan
Last Updated: July 11, 2025 19:41:23 IST

The civil nuclear cooperation agreement between the United States and Thailand has come into force. This 123-agreement which has come into force would provide a framework for peaceful nuclear cooperation between the two countries based on a mutual commitment to nuclear non-proliferation.

Civil nuclear cooperation agreement between the two nations would facilitate the transfer of nuclear material, equipment (including reactors), components, and information for nuclear research and civil nuclear energy production.

The Civil Nuclear Cooperation Agreement of 1974 between US and Thailand expired in June 2014, 40 years after entering into force. Hence, this agreement was signed between the two countries in January this year to renew the civil nuclear partnership.  

America has, in the past, advocated the fact that countries seeking to trade nuclear power goods and services must sign formal cooperation agreements. Such section 123 agreements relate to the relevant paragraph of the US 1954 Atomic Energy Act which requires them. 

Broader aim of the agreement is to deepen cooperation and support for Thailand’s energy security and net zero goals.

Last year, the United States finalised the civil nuclear cooperation agreement with the Philippines too.

Nuclear energy offers a clean energy solution with a stable baseload of power providing affordable, long-term options for critically needed energy.  

ALSO READ: Greece Halts Asylum Claims from North Africa Amid Rights Backlash

More News

ISL 2025-26 Season On Hold: FSDL Informs Clubs And AIFF
Nearly 800 Killed at Gaza Food Aid Hubs Since May, UN Says
Crystal Palace Barred From The Europa League; Nottingham Forest Promoted
‘Didn’t Know There Was Syllabus For Being Desi’: Priyanka Chopra Reacts To Trolls after being called out as ‘Pardesi Girl’
Operation Kaalnemi: Uttarakhand Launches Campaign Against Fake ‘Babas’, 25 Arrested So Far
Taylor Fritz vs Carlos Alcaraz: Alcaraz Wins In Four Sets To Reach Wimbledon 2025 Final
Allahabad High Court Permits Bail To Mohammad Riyaz: Says Supporting Pakistan Without Mentioning India Not Offence Under Section 152 BNS
Elon Musk’s Starlink Gets Green Signal From Indian Space Regulator, Ready To Launch
Wimbledon 2025: Sachin Tendulkar Graces Centre Court For Carlos Alcaraz vs Taylor Fritz Semi-Final
French Authorities Investigate Elon Musk’s X Platform Over Data Tampering Claims

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?