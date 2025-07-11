LIVE TV
Home > World > Greece Halts Asylum Claims from North Africa Amid Backlash

Greece Halts Asylum Claims from North Africa Amid Backlash

Greece's parliament has passed a three-month ban on asylum claims for migrants arriving from North Africa, sparking strong backlash from human rights groups and the UN. Citing a surge in arrivals to Crete, officials say the move is necessary, while critics have called it illegal and inhumane.

Greece has suspended asylum claims for migrants arriving from North Afric
Greece has suspended asylum claims for migrants arriving from North Africa, drawing sharp criticism from rights groups and the UN over legality and human rights. (Image courtey: X/@MarioNawfal)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Last Updated: July 11, 2025 19:23:29 IST

Greece’s parliament on Friday approved a three-month suspension of asylum applications for migrants arriving by sea from North Africa, especially Libya, according to a report published by Reuters.

Greek Parliament Approves Ban

The move comes after a sharp increase reported in crossings that have seemingly overwhelmed facilities on the island of Crete.

According to the report, the measure passed with 177 votes in favour and 74 against, despite pushback from opposition parties who called the law unconstitutional.

Describing the migrants’ surge as an “invasion”, Migration Minister Thanos Plevris told lawmakers, “Up to 1,000 migrants were arriving daily,” as reported by The Associated Press on Friday.

Move Draws International Outrage

Meanwhile, the United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) expressed “deep concern,” reportedly saying while Greece has a right to manage its borders, “border control must be in line with international and European law.”

The law “would legalise returning people to face a risk of torture and other serious violations,” the AP quoted Michael O’Flaherty, the Council of Europe’s Commissioner for Human Rights, as saying.

Aid groups have also condemned Athens’ latest move. “Seeking refuge is a human right; preventing people from doing so is both illegal and inhumane,” Martha Roussou of the International Rescue Committee told Reuters.

Greece Government Defends Tough Stance

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis defended the move, telling Germany’s Bild newspaper that Greece “is not a gateway to Europe open to everyone”.

The policy, the report said, also allows for fast-track deportations without prior identification. It follows talks with Libya’s Benghazi-based government to curb migrant flows.

Struggles on the Ground

With more than 7,000 reported arrivals to Crete this year, which is quadruple of last year’s number, the island appears to be struggling. According to Reuters report, an exhibition center near Chania now serves as a temporary shelter.  

Regional deputy governor George Tsapakos lamented lack of organised facilities in the region, reportedly saying, “The weight is too great, the load is too big, and solutions now have to be found … at a central level.”

While the government plans to build a camp on Crete, locals worry it could damage the island’s image as a tourist destination.

