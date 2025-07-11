Airstrike on Myanmar Monastery Kills at Least 23 Civilians, Including Children

At least 23 people, including four children, were killed in a military airstrike on a Buddhist monastery in Myanmar’s Sagaing region, The Associated Press reported on Friday, quoting local resistance sources.

A Place of Refuge Turns into a Target

According to the report, the overnight attack occurred around 1 a.m. in Lin Ta Lu village, where more than 150 displaced civilians had taken shelter to escape nearby fighting.

A resistance group member told the news agency on the condition of anonymity that the bomb was dropped by a jet fighter and also left around 30 people injured, with at least 10 of them reported to be in critical condition.

Conflicting Reports and a Growing Death Toll

Independent outlet Democratic Voice of Burma reported the death toll could be as high as 30, but that number wasn’t confirmed at the time of writing this report. The country’s military too was yet to release a statement. In the past, Myanmar’s army has claimed it only targets “legitimate threats” and considers resistance groups as terrorists.

Military Escalation in Sagaing Region

Sagaing, a known hotspot for armed resistance, has seen intensified military campaigns in recent weeks. The latest airstrike follows a large-scale offensive reportedly involving tanks and aircraft just a few miles away from Lin Ta Lu, with the junta seeking to reclaim resistance-held areas.

“Thousands of people from nearby villages were displaced to the other towns and villages including Lin Ta Lu,” a resistance fighter said, per the AP.

Political Motives Behind the Violence?

Nay Phone Latt, spokesperson for Myanmar’s opposition National Unity Government, suggested the attacks are part of a strategy to reclaim territory ahead of a planned general election. “The military regime has been trying to retake areas controlled by the resistance ahead of a planned general election later this year,” AP quoted Latt as saying.

Many view the election as a sham: a way for the military to legitimise its 2021 coup and cement its grip on power.

