LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran security agents england tour ai Myanmar junta State Department firings Kurdish PKK fighters Iran security agents england tour ai Myanmar junta State Department firings Kurdish PKK fighters Iran security agents england tour ai Myanmar junta State Department firings Kurdish PKK fighters Iran security agents england tour ai Myanmar junta State Department firings Kurdish PKK fighters
Live TV
TRENDING |
Iran security agents england tour ai Myanmar junta State Department firings Kurdish PKK fighters Iran security agents england tour ai Myanmar junta State Department firings Kurdish PKK fighters Iran security agents england tour ai Myanmar junta State Department firings Kurdish PKK fighters Iran security agents england tour ai Myanmar junta State Department firings Kurdish PKK fighters
Home > World > Kurdish Fighters Begin Disarming in Northern Iraq as Peace Process Moves Forward

Kurdish Fighters Begin Disarming in Northern Iraq as Peace Process Moves Forward

Kurdish separatist fighters from the PKK have started disarming in northern Iraq, a key step in the peace process with Turkey after decades of fighting. The move follows leader Abdullah Öcalan’s call for peace. Turkish and Kurdish officials attended a symbolic ceremony as hopes rise for lasting peace in the region.

Kurdish PKK fighters began laying down weapons in northern Iraq, marking a historic step toward peace
Kurdish PKK fighters began laying down weapons in northern Iraq, marking a historic step toward peace and ending decades of conflict with Turkey. (Image courtesy: X/@momenzellmii)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Last Updated: July 11, 2025 17:17:11 IST

Fighters from the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which has waged a decades-long insurgency against Turkey, began laying down their weapons Friday in a symbolic ceremony in northern Iraq, according to a report published by The Associated Press. 

A Historic Step Toward Peace

This marks the first concrete action toward the group’s promised disarmament, part of a peace effort that could end over 40 years of conflict.

PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan, imprisoned since 1999, had made an appeal for disarmament in February, encouraging his group to disband and renounce violence. In a recent video message, he said, “I believe in the power of politics and social peace, not weapons,”  as reported by the AP.

Support from Turkish Officials

Turkey’s nationalist ally Devlet Bahceli, who helped initiate the peace process, welcomed the development, reportedly saying, “Starting today, members of the separatist terrorist organiSation have begun surrendering their weapons in groups, marking historic developments that signal the end of a dark era.” “These are exceptionally important days for both Turkey and our region,” Bahceli said in a statement, per the AP.

Bahceli, who had traditionally taken a hardline approach toward the PKK, had in October suggested Öcalan might be granted parole if the PKK gave up violence.

The Ceremony and Next Steps

According to the report, the event took place near Sulaymaniyah in Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdish region. About 30 PKK fighters participated in the ceremony, Iraqi Kurdish official told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. Representatives from Turkish intelligence, the Kurdish regional government, and Kurdish political parties from both Iraq and Turkey attended, the report said.

The Iraqi News Agency had reported the disarmament would happen in stages and expects the process to finish by September. 

PKK Conditions for Continued Disarmament

PKK leaders say they want Turkey to ease the strict isolation imposed on Öcalan and support the political integration of former militants before moving further. The group’s bases in northern Iraq have long been targeted by Turkish military operations, forcing many villages to evacuate.

ALSO READ: Israel Says Iran Could Still Access Buried Uranium at US-Bombed Nuclear Sites

Tags: home_hero_pos_7Kurdish PKK fightersPKK in IraqPKK conflict with Turkey

More News

ISL 2025-26 Season On Hold: FSDL Informs Clubs And AIFF
Nearly 800 Killed at Gaza Food Aid Hubs Since May, UN Says
Crystal Palace Barred From The Europa League; Nottingham Forest Promoted
‘Didn’t Know There Was Syllabus For Being Desi’: Priyanka Chopra Reacts To Trolls after being called out as ‘Pardesi Girl’
Operation Kaalnemi: Uttarakhand Launches Campaign Against Fake ‘Babas’, 25 Arrested So Far
Taylor Fritz vs Carlos Alcaraz: Alcaraz Wins In Four Sets To Reach Wimbledon 2025 Final
Allahabad High Court Permits Bail To Mohammad Riyaz: Says Supporting Pakistan Without Mentioning India Not Offence Under Section 152 BNS
Elon Musk’s Starlink Gets Green Signal From Indian Space Regulator, Ready To Launch
Wimbledon 2025: Sachin Tendulkar Graces Centre Court For Carlos Alcaraz vs Taylor Fritz Semi-Final
French Authorities Investigate Elon Musk’s X Platform Over Data Tampering Claims

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?