Home > World > Israel Says Iran Could Still Access Buried Uranium at US-Bombed Nuclear Sites

Israel Says Iran Could Still Access Buried Uranium at US-Bombed Nuclear Sites

A senior Israeli official has claimed Iran’s enriched uranium at bombed nuclear sites may still be retrievable, despite US claims of total destruction. Meanwhile, experts are awaiting confirmation on whether powerful US bunker-buster bombs reached their intended targets in Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan.

Israel has claimed that Iran's buried enriched uranium could still be retrieved
Israel has claimed that Iran's buried enriched uranium could still be retrieved as experts await data on US bunker-busting bombs after airstrikes last month. (Image courteys: X/@mdubowitz)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Last Updated: July 11, 2025 15:22:39 IST

A senior Israeli official has raised concerns that Iran’s enriched uranium — buried deep at the Isfahan nuclear facility — may not have been destroyed in last month’s US airstrikes, according to a report published by The Associated Press.

Israel Believes Enriched Uranium Could Be Retrieved

“The enriched uranium at Isfahan could potentially be retrieved by Iranians,” the official told the US-based news agency on condition of anonymity, adding that “it would take a very difficult recovery effort.”

The official further told the publication that Israel believes the uranium was stored across all three targeted sites — Isfahan, Fordo and Natanz, and likely wasn’t moved before the attacks.

Uncertainty Over Bomb Effectiveness

Two US officials from the Defense Threat Reduction Agency told AP that they are still waiting for post-strike data to confirm whether the GBU-57 “bunker buster” bombs, designed specifically for these kinds of fortified facilities, had reached their intended depth. These bombs were reportedly used on Fordo and Natanz, while Isfahan was hit by other munitions.

Differing Views on the Damage

President Donald Trump has insisted the strikes “obliterated” all three nuclear sites, an assertion that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has backed saying that the facilities were “destroyed”.

However, American intelligence agencies have said the strikes caused significant damage but did not wipe out the facilities. CIA Director John Ratcliffe added that Iran’s only metal conversion facility was taken out, calling it a major setback.

Iran Still Trying to Assess Damage

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian told Tucker Carlson this week that the airstrikes were so devastating that authorities still haven’t been able to fully access the sites. “Unfortunately, as a result of the United States’ unlawful attacks… many of the pieces of equipment and the facilities there have been severely damaged,” he said, while also expressing willingness to resume cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog, according to the AP.

Global Watchdogs Call for Access

Last month, Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, had confirmed that the sites were heavily damaged. “Frankly speaking, one cannot claim that everything has disappeared,” he reportedly said, urging Tehran to grant inspectors full access to assess the damage.

