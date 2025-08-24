LIVE TV
Home > Canadian PM Mark Carney Says Peacekeepers ‘Not Ruled Out’ as Ukraine Plans Security Guarantees

Canadian PM Mark Carney Says Peacekeepers ‘Not Ruled Out’ as Ukraine Plans Security Guarantees

Prime Minister Mark Carney visited Kyiv on Independence Day, supporting Ukraine's call for robust security guarantees that could include peacekeepers. Canada pledged over CAD one billion in military aid and agreed to co-produce drones with Kyiv. Zelenskyy pressed for peace and international backing.

On Ukraine's Independence Day, Canadian PM backed security guarantees and didn't rule out peacekeepers. Over CAD one billion in military aid has been confirmed along with a plan for supply of drones. (Photo: X/@ZelenskyyUa)
On Ukraine's Independence Day, Canadian PM backed security guarantees and didn't rule out peacekeepers. Over CAD one billion in military aid has been confirmed along with a plan for supply of drones. (Photo: X/@ZelenskyyUa)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: August 24, 2025 21:17:02 IST

During a surprise visit to Kyiv on Ukraine’s Independence Day for the first time since taking office, Prime Minister Mark Carney on Sunday reaffirmed Canada’s unwavering commitment to Ukraine’s fight for peace and sovereignty in its long-drawn war against Russia, news agency Reuters reported.

Standing alongside Carney, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the dignitaries gathered for the event, “We are all working to ensure that the end of this war would mean the guarantee of peace for Ukraine, so that neither war nor the threat of war are left for our children to inherit.”

Security Guarantees – Potentially with Peacekeepers

Offering strong backing for international security assurances, Carney reportedly said, “In Canada’s judgment, it is not realistic that the only security guarantee could be the strength of the Ukrainian Armed Forces… that needs to be buttressed and reinforced.”

He also indicated that peacekeepers, while not confirmed, remain a possibility if that framework materialises. Meanwhile, a senior Canadian official told reporters, “We are not excluding boots on the ground.” 

