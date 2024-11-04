Home
Tuesday, November 5, 2024
Canada: Sergeant Harinder Soni Suspended After Supporting Pro-Khalistanis In Attacking Hindu Temple

In a significant development surrounding the pro-Khalistan protest held on November 3 in Brampton, Canada, Peel Regional Police have suspended Sergeant Harinder Sohi following the emergence of footage showing him actively participating in the demonstration. The event sparked outrage, highlighting escalating tensions between pro-Khalistan factions and the Hindu community, particularly as it disrupted a consular event hosted at the Hindu Sabha Temple.

Sergeant Sohi’s Participation Sparks Controversy

The controversy began when video footage surfaced on social media depicting Sergeant Harinder Sohi, an off-duty officer with Peel Police, at the pro-Khalistan demonstration. Eyewitness accounts and social media posts revealed that Sohi was seen engaging with protestors, including instances where he smiled in response to chants aimed at the Indian government. Disturbingly, he was also recorded holding and waving a Khalistani flag during the protest, actions that have raised serious concerns regarding police neutrality in politically charged situations.

Official Response from Peel Police

Following the public outcry, Peel Regional Police issued a statement confirming Sohi’s suspension. “We are aware of a video circulating on social media which shows an off-duty Peel Police officer involved in a demonstration. This officer has since been suspended in accordance with the Community Safety and Policing Act,” stated Richard Chin, a Media Relations Officer for Peel Police. Chin assured the public that the department is actively investigating the circumstances surrounding Sohi’s involvement and promised to provide further information as the inquiry progresses.

Disruption of a Consular Event

The pro-Khalistan protest coincided with a consular event organized by the Hindu Sabha Temple and the Indian Consulate, which was reportedly disrupted by the demonstrators. This has further heightened community tensions, particularly among Hindu-Canadians, who felt targeted during the protest. The confrontation escalated when pro-Khalistan activists clashed with Hindu devotees outside the temple, leading to chaotic scenes that were widely shared on social media.

Inappropriate Conduct by Police Officers

The protest did not only involve Sergeant Sohi. Another officer, identified as Aditya Pande, was also seen in videos confronting Hindu devotees and pushing them back to protect the pro-Khalistani protestors. This prompted further scrutiny of the Peel Police’s handling of the situation, with allegations of bias against Hindu participants. Social media users noted that while the police took action against Hindus for allegedly desecrating Khalistani flags, similar scrutiny was not directed at Khalistani groups for their disrespect towards the Indian flag.

Claims of Provocation by Khalistani Leaders

In the aftermath of the protest, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, founder of the Khalistani organization Sikhs For Justice, issued a letter claiming victimhood and accusing Hindu participants of provoking violence by chanting slogans such as “Hindustan Zindabad” and “Modi Zindabad.” This rhetoric further complicates an already fraught situation, as it attempts to shift blame onto the Hindu community for the violence that ensued.

Political Reactions and Concerns

Canadian MP Chandra Arya, of Indian descent, voiced serious concerns regarding the incident, emphasizing that a dangerous boundary had been crossed. In a post on X, Arya highlighted the extent of Khalistani violent extremism in Canada and suggested the possibility that these groups may have infiltrated local law enforcement, allowing them to operate with impunity under the guise of freedom of expression. Arya’s comments underline a growing worry among the Hindu-Canadian community regarding their safety and the accountability of politicians to protect their rights.

While Arya condemned the actions of the Khalistani protestors, there has been a noticeable silence from high-ranking officials, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre, who have yet to directly address the actions of these extremist groups. This lack of direct condemnation has raised questions about political motivations and the prioritization of community safety in public discourse.

A Community on Edge

The events surrounding the November 3 protest have left the Brampton community in a state of heightened tension and uncertainty. The suspension of Sergeant Harinder Sohi is a pivotal moment, reflecting a broader reckoning within law enforcement regarding political neutrality. As investigations continue and community sentiments remain charged, the need for open dialogue and accountability in addressing these issues has never been more critical. The aftermath of this protest serves as a reminder of the delicate balance between free expression and the need for respect among diverse communities in Canada.

Filed under

Harinder Sohi Khalistani Attack On Hindu Temple khalistani protest
Advertisement

