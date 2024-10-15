Canadian Diplomats Expelled By India: Here Are The Names

India on Monday ordered the expulsion of six senior Canadian diplomats, including the acting high commissioner, and announced the withdrawal of its envoy from Canada, contradicting the Canadian claims.

Canada on Monday expelled six Indian diplomats, including the high commissioner, in connection with the murder of a Sikh separatist leader. The Canadian government accused India of a broader campaign targeting Indian dissidents within Canada. In response, India ordered the expulsion of six senior Canadian diplomats, including the acting high commissioner, and announced the withdrawal of its envoy from Canada, contradicting the Canadian claims.

According to officials, these actions included covert information gathering, coercive tactics, and multiple violent acts, including murder, aimed at South Asian Canadians. A senior Canadian official stated that India’s engagement in such criminal activities within Canada was a grave error.

Canada’s inquiry as politically motivated

India has consistently refuted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s allegations, recently labeling Canada’s inquiry as politically motivated. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) noted that India had conducted a widespread campaign against Indian dissidents, involving homicides, extortion, and interference in democratic processes. RCMP Assistant Commissioner Brigitte Gauvin mentioned the use of organized crime, specifically referencing the Bishnoi group.

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly indicated that the government had requested the removal of diplomatic immunity for the six Indian diplomats to allow for questioning related to the criminal allegations. Due to India’s lack of cooperation, Canada proceeded with the expulsion. Joly emphasized that while Canada does not seek diplomatic conflict with India, it will not tolerate any actions threatening the safety of Canadians.

In October 2023, Canada had already withdrawn over 40 diplomats from India after New Delhi requested a reduction in diplomatic presence.

India expels six Canadian diplomats

Canada hosts the largest Sikh population outside Punjab, and protests in recent years have drawn ire from the Indian government. Additionally, the U.S. has alleged that Indian agents were involved in a foiled assassination plot against another Sikh leader in New York, indicting an Indian national working under the direction of an unnamed Indian official.

An Indian government committee investigating its involvement in this plot is scheduled to meet with U.S. officials in Washington this week, as the strained relationships with both Canada and the U.S. challenge India’s ambitions to strengthen ties in light of China’s growing influence.

India has ordered the following six Canadian diplomats to leave the country by 11:59 PM on Saturday, October 19, 2024:

1. Stewart Ross Wheeler, Acting High Commissioner

2. Patrick Hebert, Deputy High Commissioner

3. Marie Catherine Joly, First Secretary

4. Ian Ross David Trites, First Secretary

5. Adam James Chuipka, First Secretary

6. Paula Orjuela, First Secretary

