Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Canadian Diplomats Expelled By India: Here Are The Names

India on Monday ordered the expulsion of six senior Canadian diplomats, including the acting high commissioner, and announced the withdrawal of its envoy from Canada, contradicting the Canadian claims.

Canadian Diplomats Expelled By India: Here Are The Names

Canada on Monday expelled six Indian diplomats, including the high commissioner, in connection with the murder of a Sikh separatist leader. The Canadian government accused India of a broader campaign targeting Indian dissidents within Canada. In response, India ordered the expulsion of six senior Canadian diplomats, including the acting high commissioner, and announced the withdrawal of its envoy from Canada, contradicting the Canadian claims.

According to officials, these actions included covert information gathering, coercive tactics, and multiple violent acts, including murder, aimed at South Asian Canadians. A senior Canadian official stated that India’s engagement in such criminal activities within Canada was a grave error.

Canada’s inquiry as politically motivated

India has consistently refuted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s allegations, recently labeling Canada’s inquiry as politically motivated. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) noted that India had conducted a widespread campaign against Indian dissidents, involving homicides, extortion, and interference in democratic processes. RCMP Assistant Commissioner Brigitte Gauvin mentioned the use of organized crime, specifically referencing the Bishnoi group.

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly indicated that the government had requested the removal of diplomatic immunity for the six Indian diplomats to allow for questioning related to the criminal allegations. Due to India’s lack of cooperation, Canada proceeded with the expulsion. Joly emphasized that while Canada does not seek diplomatic conflict with India, it will not tolerate any actions threatening the safety of Canadians.

In October 2023, Canada had already withdrawn over 40 diplomats from India after New Delhi requested a reduction in diplomatic presence.

India expels six Canadian diplomats

Canada hosts the largest Sikh population outside Punjab, and protests in recent years have drawn ire from the Indian government. Additionally, the U.S. has alleged that Indian agents were involved in a foiled assassination plot against another Sikh leader in New York, indicting an Indian national working under the direction of an unnamed Indian official.

An Indian government committee investigating its involvement in this plot is scheduled to meet with U.S. officials in Washington this week, as the strained relationships with both Canada and the U.S. challenge India’s ambitions to strengthen ties in light of China’s growing influence.

India has ordered the following six Canadian diplomats to leave the country by 11:59 PM on Saturday, October 19, 2024:

1. Stewart Ross Wheeler, Acting High Commissioner
2. Patrick Hebert, Deputy High Commissioner
3. Marie Catherine Joly, First Secretary
4. Ian Ross David Trites, First Secretary
5. Adam James Chuipka, First Secretary
6. Paula Orjuela, First Secretary

Read More: Explained: What Is Five Eyes Intelligence Alliance?

Filed under

Canada Canada-India relations Canadian Diplomats India rcmp
Advertisement

Also Read

Noida: 3-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped At School, Staff Member Arrested

Noida: 3-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped At School, Staff Member Arrested

CM Yogi Adityanath To Meet Family Of Victim In Bahraich Violence

CM Yogi Adityanath To Meet Family Of Victim In Bahraich Violence

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental Health Condition

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental...

Italy To Finalize 2025 Budget Despite Growing Disagreements Over Bank Levy

Italy To Finalize 2025 Budget Despite Growing Disagreements Over Bank Levy

India To Sign $3.1 Billion MQ-9B Sea Guardian Drone Deal With US: All You Need To Know

India To Sign $3.1 Billion MQ-9B Sea Guardian Drone Deal With US: All You Need...

Entertainment

IMDb’s Popular Indian Celebrities List: Wamiqa Gabbi Beats Janhvi Kapoor And Ananya Panday To Take The Top Spot For October

IMDb’s Popular Indian Celebrities List: Wamiqa Gabbi Beats Janhvi Kapoor And Ananya Panday To Take

Taapsee Pannu Throws Shade: Everyone Wants To Do Spy Thrillers Today | NewsX Exclusive

Taapsee Pannu Throws Shade: Everyone Wants To Do Spy Thrillers Today | NewsX Exclusive

Celebrating ‘Shakti’: Raveena Tandon’s Powerful Message For Empowerment | We Women Want Festival And Awards 2024

Celebrating ‘Shakti’: Raveena Tandon’s Powerful Message For Empowerment | We Women Want Festival And Awards

Taapsee Pannu Opens Up On Being Dubbed Alternative Box-Office Queen And What She Learnt From SRK | We Women Want Festival & Awards 2024

Taapsee Pannu Opens Up On Being Dubbed Alternative Box-Office Queen And What She Learnt From

Atul Parchure, Beloved Actor, Passes Away At 57 After Battling Cancer

Atul Parchure, Beloved Actor, Passes Away At 57 After Battling Cancer

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental Health Condition

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Day 5: Shraddha Kapoor Stuns In Pastel Pink Lehenga

Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Day 5: Shraddha Kapoor Stuns In Pastel Pink Lehenga

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox