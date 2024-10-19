Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly declared on Friday that the remaining Indian diplomats in Canada are “clearly on notice.”

Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly declared on Friday that the remaining Indian diplomats in Canada are “clearly on notice,” signaling that further diplomatic expulsions may be on the horizon. This development comes after Ottawa expelled six Indian diplomats earlier in the week as relations between Canada and India continue to deteriorate. The recent expulsions followed allegations from the Canadian government accusing Indian diplomats of involvement in the murder of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a claim that India has categorically denied.

Vienna Convention Cited in Diplomatic Dispute

Joly emphasized that Canada would not tolerate diplomats who violate international law or threaten the security of its citizens, referring specifically to the Vienna Convention, a key framework governing diplomatic relations.

“They are clearly on notice. Six of them have been expelled, including the high commissioner in Ottawa,” Joly stated when asked if additional Indian diplomats could face expulsion. “Others were mainly from Toronto and Vancouver, and clearly, we won’t tolerate any diplomats that are in contravention of the Vienna convention.”

The Vienna Convention sets the guidelines for diplomatic immunity and the responsibilities of diplomats, and violations of these standards could lead to expulsion or further sanctions.

Accusations of Indian Involvement in Nijjar’s Murder

The Canadian government’s accusations stem from the June 2022 killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a designated Khalistani terrorist, in British Columbia. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau publicly raised the allegations in Parliament in September 2023, accusing Indian officials of involvement in the murder. India swiftly rejected these accusations as “absurd” and “politically motivated.”

On October 14, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) named the Indian Ambassador and several diplomats as “persons of interest” in the ongoing investigation into Nijjar’s death. However, despite the gravity of the allegations, Canada has not yet presented any concrete evidence to substantiate its claims, more than a year after first bringing them forward.

Allegations of Transnational Repression

In her remarks, Joly further alleged that Canadian law enforcement has linked Indian diplomats to broader activities involving homicides, death threats, and intimidation within Canada.

“We’ve never seen that in our history. That level of transnational repression cannot happen on Canadian soil,” Joly said during a press conference in Montreal, as reported by news agency PTI. “We’ve seen it elsewhere in Europe. Russia has done that in Germany and the UK, and we needed to stand firm on this issue.”

Joly’s comments suggest that the Canadian government views the actions of Indian diplomats as part of a broader pattern of interference and intimidation tactics that other nations have also experienced.

India Responds with Diplomatic Expulsions

The diplomatic fallout escalated earlier this week when India expelled six Canadian diplomats and announced the recall of its High Commissioner from Canada. This tit-for-tat exchange followed an earlier decision by Canada to withdraw more than 40 diplomats from India in October 2023 after New Delhi demanded a significant reduction in Ottawa’s diplomatic presence.

India has maintained its stance that the allegations surrounding Nijjar’s murder are baseless and has expressed frustration over what it perceives as politically motivated actions by the Canadian government. The two countries, which have historically maintained cordial relations, now find themselves in one of the most severe diplomatic crises in recent years.

