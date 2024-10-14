Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Minister Joly Expels Indian Diplomats Amid Violent Crime Investigation

Global Affairs Canada has announced the expulsion of six Indian diplomats and consular officials as part of an ongoing investigation

HTML tutorial
Advertisement
Minister Joly Expels Indian Diplomats Amid Violent Crime Investigation

Global Affairs Canada has announced the expulsion of six Indian diplomats and consular officials as part of an ongoing investigation into a targeted campaign against Canadian citizens allegedly linked to agents of the Government of India. This decision follows significant findings by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) that indicated connections between Indian officials and the investigation into the murder of Canadian citizen and Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Investigation Findings and Diplomatic Immunity Waiver Request

The RCMP’s inquiry has reportedly established linkages between the investigation and individuals associated with the Indian government. To further their investigation, the RCMP requested that India waive diplomatic and consular immunities, enabling them to interview pertinent individuals. However, as India did not agree to this request and in light of ongoing public safety concerns for Canadians, Canada moved forward with expulsion notices for the implicated diplomats.

In response to Canada’s actions, India announced that it would withdraw its own officials from Canada, escalating tensions between the two nations.

Commitment to Canadian Safety

Canada has maintained diplomatic relations with India for over 75 years, built on a foundation of historic ties, business interests, and people-to-people connections. However, in light of the current situation, Canada emphasized that the decision to expel the diplomats was primarily driven by the need to protect the safety and security of Canadians while upholding sovereignty and the rule of law.

A statement from Canada underscored the commitment to keeping citizens safe, asserting, “Canada took this decision as its main interest remains the safety and security of all Canadians, defending our sovereignty and upholding the rule of law.” The statement also affirmed that Canada would continue to engage in dialogue with India through its High Commission in New Delhi.

Minister of Foreign Affairs’ Statement

Mélanie Joly, Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, expressed the government’s dedication to ensuring Canadian safety. She stated, “Keeping Canadians safe is the fundamental job of the Canadian government. The decision to expel these individuals was made with great consideration and only after the RCMP gathered ample, clear and concrete evidence which identified six individuals as persons of interest in the Nijjar case.” Joly also reiterated the importance of cooperation from the Indian government in the ongoing investigation, emphasizing that it is in the best interest of both countries to resolve the matter comprehensively.

Background on Hardeep Singh Nijjar

Hardeep Singh Nijjar was a prominent Sikh leader who was murdered on June 18, 2023, in British Columbia. His killing has raised significant concerns within the Canadian community, particularly regarding the safety and security of individuals from the South Asian diaspora. In May 2024, the RCMP’s Integrated Homicide Investigative Team and the Federal Policing Program Pacific Region announced the arrests of four individuals allegedly involved in Nijjar’s murder, highlighting the seriousness of the ongoing investigation.

ALSO READ: President Biden Vows Continued Support For Florida’s Hurricane Recovery

Filed under

Canada Minister of Foreign Affairs Global Affairs Canada Hardeep Singh Nijjar rcmp Sikh leader
HTML tutorial
Advertisement

Also Read

Palestinians Burned Alive After Israeli Hospital Bombing At Al-Aqsa Martyr’s Hospital in Gaza

Palestinians Burned Alive After Israeli Hospital Bombing At Al-Aqsa Martyr’s Hospital in Gaza

RCMP Reports: Indian Agents Utilize Global Entities for Information Gathering

RCMP Reports: Indian Agents Utilize Global Entities for Information Gathering

American Exchange Student Allegedly Gang-Raped in Italy; Investigation Underway

American Exchange Student Allegedly Gang-Raped in Italy; Investigation Underway

Indigenous Groups in Brazil Demand Consultation on Carbon Credit Deals

Indigenous Groups in Brazil Demand Consultation on Carbon Credit Deals

‘Brutal, No Holds Barred’: India’s Strongest Diplomatic Rebuke to Canada; Analysts Weigh In

‘Brutal, No Holds Barred’: India’s Strongest Diplomatic Rebuke to Canada; Analysts Weigh In

Entertainment

Celebrating ‘Shakti’: Raveena Tandon’s Powerful Message For Empowerment | We Women Want Festival And Awards 2024

Celebrating ‘Shakti’: Raveena Tandon’s Powerful Message For Empowerment | We Women Want Festival And Awards

Taapsee Pannu Opens Up On Being Dubbed Alternative Box-Office Queen And What She Learnt From SRK | We Women Want Festival & Awards 2024

Taapsee Pannu Opens Up On Being Dubbed Alternative Box-Office Queen And What She Learnt From

Atul Parchure, Beloved Actor, Passes Away At 57 After Battling Cancer

Atul Parchure, Beloved Actor, Passes Away At 57 After Battling Cancer

“Women Are Getting More Independent, And That’s What Matters”: Esha Gupta At NewsX ‘We Women Want Festival & Awards 2024’

“Women Are Getting More Independent, And That’s What Matters”: Esha Gupta At NewsX ‘We Women

Krishna Shroff On Championing MMA Along With Her Fitness Career | We Women Want Festival And Awards

Krishna Shroff On Championing MMA Along With Her Fitness Career | We Women Want Festival

Advertisement

Lifestyle

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Day 5: Shraddha Kapoor Stuns In Pastel Pink Lehenga

Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Day 5: Shraddha Kapoor Stuns In Pastel Pink Lehenga

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

Dussehra 2024: Significance Of Vijayadashami

Dussehra 2024: Significance Of Vijayadashami

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox