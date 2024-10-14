Minister Joly Expels Indian Diplomats Amid Violent Crime Investigation

Global Affairs Canada has announced the expulsion of six Indian diplomats and consular officials as part of an ongoing investigation into a targeted campaign against Canadian citizens allegedly linked to agents of the Government of India. This decision follows significant findings by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) that indicated connections between Indian officials and the investigation into the murder of Canadian citizen and Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Investigation Findings and Diplomatic Immunity Waiver Request

The RCMP’s inquiry has reportedly established linkages between the investigation and individuals associated with the Indian government. To further their investigation, the RCMP requested that India waive diplomatic and consular immunities, enabling them to interview pertinent individuals. However, as India did not agree to this request and in light of ongoing public safety concerns for Canadians, Canada moved forward with expulsion notices for the implicated diplomats.

In response to Canada’s actions, India announced that it would withdraw its own officials from Canada, escalating tensions between the two nations.

Commitment to Canadian Safety

Canada has maintained diplomatic relations with India for over 75 years, built on a foundation of historic ties, business interests, and people-to-people connections. However, in light of the current situation, Canada emphasized that the decision to expel the diplomats was primarily driven by the need to protect the safety and security of Canadians while upholding sovereignty and the rule of law.

A statement from Canada underscored the commitment to keeping citizens safe, asserting, “Canada took this decision as its main interest remains the safety and security of all Canadians, defending our sovereignty and upholding the rule of law.” The statement also affirmed that Canada would continue to engage in dialogue with India through its High Commission in New Delhi.

Minister of Foreign Affairs’ Statement

Mélanie Joly, Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, expressed the government’s dedication to ensuring Canadian safety. She stated, “Keeping Canadians safe is the fundamental job of the Canadian government. The decision to expel these individuals was made with great consideration and only after the RCMP gathered ample, clear and concrete evidence which identified six individuals as persons of interest in the Nijjar case.” Joly also reiterated the importance of cooperation from the Indian government in the ongoing investigation, emphasizing that it is in the best interest of both countries to resolve the matter comprehensively.

Background on Hardeep Singh Nijjar

Hardeep Singh Nijjar was a prominent Sikh leader who was murdered on June 18, 2023, in British Columbia. His killing has raised significant concerns within the Canadian community, particularly regarding the safety and security of individuals from the South Asian diaspora. In May 2024, the RCMP’s Integrated Homicide Investigative Team and the Federal Policing Program Pacific Region announced the arrests of four individuals allegedly involved in Nijjar’s murder, highlighting the seriousness of the ongoing investigation.