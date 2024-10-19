In a significant diplomatic fallout, India has responded to Canada’s recent allegations against its diplomats by naming Sandeep Singh Sidhu, a superintendent with the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA), in a terror-related case. This move follows Canada’s identification of six Indian diplomats, including the former High Commissioner to Canada, Sanjay Kumar Verma, as persons of interest in the murder of Khalistani separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Who is Sandeep Singh Sidhu?

Sandeep Singh Sidhu has been implicated in a list of fugitive terrorists that India seeks to have deported from Canada. Reports suggest that Sidhu is affiliated with the banned International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF) and is accused of promoting terrorist activities in Punjab. Allegedly, he has connections with Lakhbir Singh Rode, a Khalistani terrorist based in Pakistan, and other operatives linked to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

India’s Extradition Requests and Ongoing Concerns

The ongoing tensions have prompted India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to highlight its frustration regarding Canada’s inaction on 26 pending extradition requests. “As far as my information is concerned, there are 26 extradition requests (from India) pending with the Canadian side,” said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal. He further noted that in addition to these requests, there are several “provisional arrest requests of several criminals, which are also pending with the Canadian side.”

Among the notable names India is seeking to extradite are Gurjeet Singh, Gurjinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Lakhbir Singh Landa, and Arshdeep Singh Gill, all of whom are charged with terrorism and related offenses.

The Allegations Against Sidhu

Sandeep Singh Sidhu, also referred to as “Sunny,” has been identified by Indian authorities as having played a role in the assassination of Comrade Balwinder Singh Sandhu, a prominent figure opposing Khalistani militants in Punjab. Reports indicate that Sidhu worked closely with Lakhbir Singh Rode and ISI operatives to orchestrate the targeted killing of Sandhu in October 2020.

Balwinder Singh Sandhu, a recipient of the Shaurya Chakra award, became a symbol of resistance against Khalistani extremism during a violent period in Punjab. He was known for his vocal opposition to Khalistan referendums promoted by groups like Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) in Canada and the U.S.

Despite the serious allegations against him, Sidhu was recently promoted to the rank of superintendent within the CBSA, a development that has raised alarm within the Indian government. India has formally requested his deportation, presenting evidence to the Canadian government regarding Sidhu’s terrorist affiliations and connections to pro-Khalistan elements both in Canada and abroad.

National Investigation Agency’s Findings

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) of India has identified Sidhu alongside Lakhbir Singh Rode as masterminds behind the assassination of Balwinder Singh Sandhu. The NIA’s detailed report also mentions that Sidhu might be using the alias “Sunny Toronto” and had coordinated with gangster Sukhmeetpal Singh, alias Sukh Bhikhariwal, to facilitate the killing.

Ongoing Diplomatic Strain

The ongoing diplomatic spat has been fueled further by allegations from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), who accused India of targeting Sikh separatists on Canadian soil. Trudeau claimed that Indian diplomats were involved in sharing intelligence with criminal organizations in India, leading to violent actions against pro-Khalistan activists in Canada. In retaliation, India expelled six Canadian diplomats and announced the withdrawal of its High Commissioner from Canada.

Notable Figures in India’s Extradition Requests

During a recent briefing, Jaiswal highlighted key individuals that India is seeking to extradite. Among them are:

Gurjeet Singh

Gurjinder Singh

Gurpreet Singh

Lakhbir Singh Landa

Arshdeep Singh Gill

These individuals are wanted on charges related to terrorism and other serious offenses. Jaiswal’s remarks underscore India’s determination to address the threats posed by these fugitives and the urgency with which it expects the Canadian government to respond.

India’s extradition requests have been facilitated under the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) between the two nations. The MEA has emphasized the importance of international cooperation in combating terrorism and ensuring that individuals accused of such crimes are held accountable, regardless of their location.

