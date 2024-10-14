RCMP Reports: Indian Agents Utilize Global Entities for Information Gathering

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) revealed on Monday that Indian agents utilized a wide range of entities both in Canada and internationally to gather information, subsequently targeting members of the South Asian community. This statement comes in the wake of India’s expulsion of six Canadian diplomats and the withdrawal of its High Commissioner from Canada, following serious accusations from Ottawa regarding the involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Sikh extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Background of the Dispute

The diplomatic relationship between India and Canada has been under significant strain since Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s allegations in September of last year. Trudeau claimed there was a “potential” involvement of Indian agents in the assassination of Nijjar, which escalated tensions between the two nations. India has consistently dismissed these claims as “absurd” and has pointed to Canada’s tolerance of pro-Khalistani elements operating within its borders as the core issue of contention.

Allegations of Covert Activities

The RCMP’s investigation into Nijjar’s murder has uncovered allegations that Indian diplomats and consular officials in Canada exploited their official roles to engage in covert activities. According to the RCMP, these activities included collecting information for the Indian government either directly or through intermediaries, including individuals coerced into compliance.

In their statement, the RCMP said, “Investigations have revealed that Indian diplomats and consular officials based in Canada leveraged their official positions to engage in clandestine activities, such as collecting information for the government of India.” The RCMP also noted that some individuals and businesses had been coerced or threatened into assisting Indian agents.

Seeking Cooperation for Safety

The RCMP emphasized that the information collected was utilized to target members of the South Asian community, raising concerns over intimidation and harassment. The agency has presented this evidence to Indian officials, urging them to cooperate in combating violence and work collaboratively with Canadian law enforcement to address these pressing issues.

The statement continued, “This evidence was presented directly to government of India officials, urging their cooperation in stemming the violence and requesting our law enforcement agencies work together to address these issues.” The RCMP aims to enhance safety and security for the Canadian public and the South Asian community by fostering a cooperative relationship with the Indian government and the National Investigation Agency.

Commitment to Community Safety

The RCMP reaffirmed its commitment to the safety and security of all Canadian citizens, regardless of their background. “The safety and security of our citizens, regardless of their background or beliefs, remains a top priority for the RCMP, and we will not tolerate any form of intimidation, harassment, or harmful targeting of communities or individuals in Canada,” they stated.

India’s Position on the Matter

In response to the accusations leveled against its diplomats, New Delhi has categorically rejected all charges, emphasizing that the primary issue lies in Canada’s allowance of space for separatists, terrorists, and anti-India elements. Indian officials have consistently articulated their concerns over the perceived leniency towards such groups operating freely within Canada.