Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Canadian Officials Admit To Leaking Information On India In Nijjar Murder Case – Here’s What We Know

The officials confessed that the information leak was part of a broader communication strategy intended to publicize Canada’s stance on the issue amid escalating diplomatic friction with India. (Read more below)

Canadian Officials Admit To Leaking Information On India In Nijjar Murder Case – Here’s What We Know

In a startling revelation, two senior officials from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s administration have admitted to leaking sensitive intelligence about alleged Indian involvement in the murder of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar to The Washington Post prior to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) formally disclosing the allegations. The officials confessed that the information leak was part of a broader communication strategy intended to publicize Canada’s stance on the issue amid escalating diplomatic friction with India.

Nathalie Drouin, Trudeau’s National Security and Intelligence Adviser, revealed during a parliamentary committee hearing on Tuesday that she and Deputy Foreign Minister David Morrison orchestrated the leak to the U.S. media without Trudeau’s explicit authorization. Drouin clarified that the leaked information was not classified, as it was intended to provide an American media outlet with Canada’s narrative surrounding India’s alleged activities. Trudeau’s office reportedly oversaw the strategy, but Drouin emphasized that the decision to inform the media was hers and Morrison’s alone.

“We provided non-classified information on our cooperation with India and detailed evidence suggesting links to the Indian government’s involvement in illegal activities targeting Canadians, including potential threats to their lives,” Drouin stated. This communication strategy unfolded shortly before India responded by recalling six of its diplomats from Canada on October 14, in a reciprocal move after Canada declared multiple Indian diplomats as ‘persons of interest’ in the Nijjar case.

The Washington Post article, which appeared on October 13, alleged that a meeting occurred between India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and his Canadian counterpart in Singapore on September 12. During this meeting, Canadian officials reportedly shared evidence claiming Indian collaboration with criminal networks, such as the Bishnoi gang, to target Nijjar and other Sikh separatists in Canada. According to Drouin, this meeting aimed to present Doval with various resolution options, but Doval allegedly dismissed the accusations, denying all Canadian claims.

In response to Drouin’s disclosure, Conservative public safety critic Raquel Dancho questioned why the Trudeau administration chose to provide information to an international newspaper over informing the Canadian public directly, calling the decision “unfair” to Canadians. Meanwhile, RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme supported Drouin’s approach, stating that the leaked details were not classified and were withheld from public release to avoid impacting the ongoing investigation.

The diplomatic rift between India and Canada has deepened since Trudeau publicly claimed in September that Canada had credible intelligence suggesting Indian involvement in Nijjar’s murder. India has consistently denied the allegations, demanding evidence to substantiate Canada’s claims. New Delhi maintains that Nijjar was involved in terrorism, linking him to a 2007 bombing in Punjab and the murder of Sikh politician Rulda Singh in 2009.

This recent admission by Canadian officials has intensified the scrutiny on Canada’s handling of the case and its approach to managing public information, fueling ongoing tensions with India as both countries navigate an already fragile diplomatic relationship.

ALSO READ: Former Indonesian Trade Minister Arrested for Corruption Over Sugar Import Permit

Filed under

Canada leaks Hardeep Singh Nijjar murder india canada diplomatic row Justin Trudeau Nathalie Drouin washington post
Advertisement

Also Read

Why Was Diwali 2024 Cancelled By Pierre Poilievre? A Setback For Indo-Canadian Unity

Why Was Diwali 2024 Cancelled By Pierre Poilievre? A Setback For Indo-Canadian Unity

Tuberculosis Now At Higher Risk Than Covid-19, Leading Killer Disease Globally

Tuberculosis Now At Higher Risk Than Covid-19, Leading Killer Disease Globally

Ramiz Raja Insists Babar Azam Must Prove He Can Reach ‘Viv Richards’ Level

Ramiz Raja Insists Babar Azam Must Prove He Can Reach ‘Viv Richards’ Level

Belgian Paraglider Killed In Mid Air After Colliding With Another Paraglider: Bir Billing

Belgian Paraglider Killed In Mid Air After Colliding With Another Paraglider: Bir Billing

What Caused The Tragic Death Of A Mother In Hyderabad After Eating Momos?—Discover The Shocking Details

What Caused The Tragic Death Of A Mother In Hyderabad After Eating Momos?—Discover The Shocking...

Entertainment

Disturbing Allegations Surface Regarding Diddy’s ‘Freak Off’ Parties

Disturbing Allegations Surface Regarding Diddy’s ‘Freak Off’ Parties

Shocker!! Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz Split After Three Years Together

Shocker!! Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz Split After Three Years Together

Malayalam Industry’s Acclaimed Editor Nishadh Yusuf Found Dead at 43 in Kochi

Malayalam Industry’s Acclaimed Editor Nishadh Yusuf Found Dead at 43 in Kochi

Why Was Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine Detained In New York?

Why Was Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine Detained In New York?

Is Shawn Mendes Straight Or Gay? Singer Opens Up About His Sexuality In A Candid Concert Speech

Is Shawn Mendes Straight Or Gay? Singer Opens Up About His Sexuality In A Candid

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Best Diwali Gifts For Fitness Freaks, Check Out The List

Best Diwali Gifts For Fitness Freaks, Check Out The List

Halloween: How Did The Spookiest Year Of The Year Evolved?

Halloween: How Did The Spookiest Year Of The Year Evolved?

Is This Andamanese Tribe Still Stuck In The Stone Age? Find Out Here

Is This Andamanese Tribe Still Stuck In The Stone Age? Find Out Here

The Dilemma On Your Plate: Why Indian Home-Cooked Meals Aren’t Always Healthy

The Dilemma On Your Plate: Why Indian Home-Cooked Meals Aren’t Always Healthy

Top 10 Essential Makeup Brushes For A Glamorous Diwali Look On Myntra

Top 10 Essential Makeup Brushes For A Glamorous Diwali Look On Myntra

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox