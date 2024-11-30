Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau traveled to Florida for a dinner with President-elect Donald Trump, following Trump's threat to impose 25% tariffs on Canadian goods. The meeting marks the first time a leader from the Group of Seven has met with Trump since the November election.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau traveled to Florida for a dinner with President-elect Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago club, following Trump’s threat to impose extensive tariffs on Canadian goods. Trump had warned that if Canada and Mexico did not address the flow of drugs and migrants at their borders, he would impose a 25% tax on all products entering the U.S. from both countries as part of his first executive orders.

First leader from G7 to meet Trump

Despite Trump’s past criticisms of Trudeau, referring to him as “weak” and “dishonest” during his first term, the relationship between the two nations has remained strong. Trudeau’s visit marks the first time a leader from the Group of Seven countries has met with Trump since the November 4 election.

Accompanying Trump and Trudeau at the dinner were Howard Lutnick, Trump’s nominee for commerce secretary; North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, the president-elect’s choice for Interior Secretary; Mike Waltz, Trump’s pick for national security adviser; and the three men’s wives, according to a source familiar with the event, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Also present were David McCormick, recently elected U.S. Senator from Pennsylvania, and his wife Dina Powell, a former deputy national security adviser under Trump. Canadian Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc and Trudeau’s chief of staff, Katie Telford, were also in attendance.

Trudeau hopes to resolve tariff issue through direct talks

Earlier in the day, Trudeau expressed his intention to resolve the tariff issue through direct talks with Trump. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, after speaking with Trump, said she was optimistic that a tariff dispute could be avoided.

“We’re going to work together to address some of the concerns,” Trudeau said in Prince Edward Island, Canada. “But ultimately, it is through productive conversations with President Trump that I will continue to ensure we’re moving forward on the right path for all Canadians.”

Trudeau emphasized that Trump’s election was driven in part by his promise to lower grocery costs, yet the proposed tariffs would raise prices on many goods, including potatoes from Prince Edward Island. Trudeau cautioned that Trump’s threats should be taken seriously, noting that the U.S. president tends to follow through on such statements.

Trudeau highlights North American trade agreement

The proposed tariffs could potentially unravel the North American trade agreement that Trump’s administration renegotiated during his first term. Trudeau underscored that the deal, which he described as a “win-win” for both nations, was a successful effort and suggested that similar cooperation could resolve the current issues.

Trump’s tariff threat followed his criticism of illegal immigration, despite the fact that the number of arrests at the Canadian border is far lower than at the U.S.-Mexico border. U.S. Border Patrol reported 56,530 arrests at the Mexican border in October alone, compared to 23,721 arrests at the Canadian border from October 2023 to September 2024.

Trump’s reason for the tariffs

Trump also cited fentanyl smuggling as a reason for the tariffs, although seizures from the Canadian border are minimal compared to those from Mexico. U.S. Customs agents seized 43 pounds of fentanyl at the Canadian border in the last fiscal year, while the Mexican border saw 21,100 pounds of the drug intercepted.

Canadian officials have expressed concern about being grouped with Mexico, noting that the situation at the Canadian border is markedly different. However, they have signaled a willingness to invest in enhanced border security.

Canada is a major trading partner for the United States, serving as the top export destination for 36 U.S. states. Each day, nearly $3.6 billion CAD (approximately $2.7 billion USD) in goods and services cross the border.

