Catholic Nun, 57, Arrested After Cops Busted A Deadly Italian Mafia Ring- Here’s What She Exactly Did

Since 2010, she had worked in prisons and disadvantaged areas in cities such as Pavia, Rome, and Milan. She described the experience as transformative, allowing her to see humanity in both victims and perpetrators.

A Catholic nun, Sister Anna Donelli, 57, has been detained for alleged connections to the notorious ‘Ndrangheta crime family, during a police operation targeting the mafia network in Lombardy, Italy. Authorities arrested more than 20 individuals in the raid, uncovering suspected involvement in crimes such as extortion, arms and drug trafficking, money laundering, and connections to political entities.

Sister Donelli, a longtime volunteer in prisons across Milan and Brescia, is accused of serving as a liaison between incarcerated gang members and their associates outside. Investigators claim she facilitated the transfer of messages to ensure ongoing communication within the mafia’s Milan branch.

According to police, she “helped the organization maintain contact with members detained in prison.”

Law enforcement, including the State Police and the Guardia di Finanza, seized assets worth approximately £1.49 million in connection with the investigation. Searches were conducted across several Italian provinces, including Brescia, Reggio Calabria, Milan, and Verona, as part of the crackdown on the global criminal network led by the ‘Ndrangheta.

The Calabrian mafia, known for its influence over international drug trafficking and organized crime, has expanded operations to over 40 countries.

In past writings on a popular Italian blog about her prison volunteer work, Sister Donelli reflected on the moral complexities of her mission. She questioned whether showing care for prisoners could be seen as neglecting victims and their families. Her answer: “Absolutely not.”

The arrest of Sister Donelli coincides with rising tensions within mafia circles. Recently, the body of Antonio Strangio, the son of a prominent crime boss, was discovered in a burned-out vehicle in San Luca, Calabria, considered the ‘spiritual home’ of the ‘Ndrangheta. This incident has sparked fears of renewed feuds among mafia factions.

The ‘Ndrangheta, rooted in Calabria, is one of the world’s most powerful organized crime groups, dominating the drug trade and engaging in diverse illegal activities such as extortion and public contract manipulation.

Sister Donelli’s arrest has brought fresh attention to the expansive influence of the mafia and the challenges of balancing prison ministry with safeguarding against criminal exploitation.