Is Brian Thompson Killer Finally Identified? The Suspect Used A New Jersey Driver’s License To Check Into A Hostel

Authorities suspect the shooter used a B&T Station Six firearm, known for its near-silent operation and manually cycled ammunition. This rare weapon has prompted investigators to trace recent sales, including a purchase at a Connecticut gun shop, sources said.

Authorities are reportedly closing in on identifying the individual suspected of fatally shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Midtown Manhattan, according to sources.

On Thursday, December 5, police released surveillance footage showing the suspect at the HI New York City Hostel on West 103rd Street, where he allegedly shared a room with two other individuals, sources revealed.

Investigators canvassed nearby hostels, sharing the suspect’s image. Police believe the suspect used a New Jersey driver’s license, not his own, to check into the hostel, according to sources.

The NYPD has asked for the public’s help in identifying the man sought in connection with the December 4, 2024, shooting outside a Hilton Hotel where Thompson was attending a conference. Police described the attack as “deliberate and premeditated,” with NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch calling it a “brazen, targeted attack.”

At the crime scene, investigators recovered shell casings bearing the words “deny,” “defend,” and “depose.” Although the motive remains unclear, police are treating the killing as highly planned.

Thompson, 50, was in New York City for an 8 a.m. investors’ conference. His itinerary was reportedly well known. Surveillance footage captured a man resembling the suspect leaving a subway station near the Hilton just before the shooting. The suspect allegedly lay in wait until Thompson exited his hotel and crossed the street.

At approximately 6:40 a.m., the gunman, wearing a mask, opened fire. When the weapon malfunctioned, he cleared the jam and resumed shooting before fleeing the scene on foot. He was later spotted riding a bike into Central Park, police said.

In addition to surveillance footage, police recovered items at the scene, including a water bottle and candy wrapper believed to be linked to the suspect. These items are undergoing fingerprint and DNA analysis.

The suspect was also seen on camera hours before the shooting near a public housing complex, carrying what appeared to be an e-bike battery. Authorities are investigating whether the bike was pre-positioned near the crime scene while the suspect took the subway to the location.

Thompson’s wife, Paulette, issued a heartfelt statement describing him as a devoted father and a generous, talented man who “touched many lives.” The couple, who had been living separately in Minnesota, shared two sons.

Neighbors remembered Brian Thompson as exceptionally intelligent and Paulette as warm and kind. Meanwhile, a reward poster for information about the case has been placed outside the Hilton Hotel, as police continue their investigation into the high-profile killing.