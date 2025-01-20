Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Caught On Cam! Hillary Clinton Fails To Control Laughter As Donald Trump Announces Renaming Of Gulf Of Mexico

During his inauguration speech, Trump reiterated his plan to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America and revert Denali to Mount McKinley, stating that the changes aim to honor "American greatness."

Caught On Cam! Hillary Clinton Fails To Control Laughter As Donald Trump Announces Renaming Of Gulf Of Mexico

A video from Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony has gone viral, capturing Hillary Clinton laughing during a controversial announcement. As Trump unveiled his plans to rename the Gulf of Mexico and Alaska’s Mount Denali, Clinton burst into laughter while seated at the event.

Hillary Clinton’s Reaction Goes Viral

The video shows Hillary Clinton visibly amused, shaking her head when Trump discussed his intentions to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America and restore Mount Denali’s original name, Mount McKinley.

In contrast, others present, including Bill Clinton, Kamala Harris, Doug Emhoff, and Joe Biden, remained expressionless. At one point, Bill Clinton turned toward Hillary, seemingly acknowledging her reaction.

Trump’s Renaming Proposals for “American Greatness”

During his inauguration speech, Trump reiterated his plan to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America and revert Denali to Mount McKinley, stating that the changes aim to honor “American greatness.”

“We’re renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, a name that resonates beautifully and represents our vast territory. It’s appropriate,” Trump said. He also took a jab at Mexico, criticizing the country for allowing mass migration into the U.S.

The Gulf of Mexico, one of the world’s largest and most significant bodies of water, spans approximately 600,000 square miles. It plays a vital role in North America’s ecosystem and economy, making Trump’s proposed renaming a significant move.

Here is a list of Trump’s First Executive Orders

1 – National Emergency at Southern Border
2 – Human Trafficking cartels to be labelled foreign terrorist organisations
3 – Crackdown on Inflation with amendments to Inflation reduction act
4 – Oil drilling restrictions removed
5 – Removal of ‘Green New Deal’
6 – Revoking of EV Mandate
7 – Overhaul of Trade Tariffs
8 – External Revenue Service Announced
9 – Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) announced
10 – Immediate stopping of all Government censorship
11 – Biden’s rules on inclusion & diversity to be rescinded
12 – U.S to formally adopt only two genders – male & female
13 – Anti Vaxxers in armed forces to be reinstated with full back pay
14 – Renaming Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America
15 – Restoring name of Mt. McKinley

ALSO READ: Who Is Rev. Lorenzo Sewell? Detroit Pastor Selected Pastor For Inauguration Prayer

Filed under

Gulf Of Mexico Hillary Clinton Trump

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

Key Moments Of Donald Trump’s Presidential Inauguration

Key Moments Of Donald Trump’s Presidential Inauguration

Why is Melania Trump’s Inauguration Outfit Causing A Controversy?

Why is Melania Trump’s Inauguration Outfit Causing A Controversy?

Fact-Checking Donald Trump’s Claims on the Panama Canal, Inflation, and More

Fact-Checking Donald Trump’s Claims on the Panama Canal, Inflation, and More

El Paso Border Crossing Closed Following Trump’s Inauguration

El Paso Border Crossing Closed Following Trump’s Inauguration

Israeli PM Netanyahu Thanks POTUS Trump: You Helped Release Hostages

Israeli PM Netanyahu Thanks POTUS Trump: You Helped Release Hostages

Entertainment

Taylor Swift To Perform In India Soon? Here’s What You Need To Know

Taylor Swift To Perform In India Soon? Here’s What You Need To Know

Akshay Kumar’s First Look As Lord Shiva In Kannappa Revealed

Akshay Kumar’s First Look As Lord Shiva In Kannappa Revealed

Kangana Ranaut Slams Deepika Padukone’s Role In Padmaavat, Saying It Was “Only To Get Ready”

Kangana Ranaut Slams Deepika Padukone’s Role In Padmaavat, Saying It Was “Only To Get Ready”

Shreya Ghoshal Couldn’t Stop Her Tears After Attending Coldplay’s Concert, Here’s Why!

Shreya Ghoshal Couldn’t Stop Her Tears After Attending Coldplay’s Concert, Here’s Why!

Who Is Rozlyn Khan? Stage 4 Cancer Survivor Takes Brutal Potshots At Hina Khan Over Exaggerating Cancer Treatment

Who Is Rozlyn Khan? Stage 4 Cancer Survivor Takes Brutal Potshots At Hina Khan Over

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox