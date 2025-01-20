Caught On Cam! Hillary Clinton Fails To Control Laughter As Donald Trump Announces Renaming Of Gulf Of Mexico

During his inauguration speech, Trump reiterated his plan to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America and revert Denali to Mount McKinley, stating that the changes aim to honor "American greatness."

A video from Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony has gone viral, capturing Hillary Clinton laughing during a controversial announcement. As Trump unveiled his plans to rename the Gulf of Mexico and Alaska’s Mount Denali, Clinton burst into laughter while seated at the event.

Hillary Clinton’s Reaction Goes Viral

The video shows Hillary Clinton visibly amused, shaking her head when Trump discussed his intentions to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America and restore Mount Denali’s original name, Mount McKinley.

In contrast, others present, including Bill Clinton, Kamala Harris, Doug Emhoff, and Joe Biden, remained expressionless. At one point, Bill Clinton turned toward Hillary, seemingly acknowledging her reaction.

Hilary Clinton reacts to Donald Trump declaring he will rename Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America. pic.twitter.com/nCESoCF6tN — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 20, 2025

Trump’s Renaming Proposals for “American Greatness”

During his inauguration speech, Trump reiterated his plan to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America and revert Denali to Mount McKinley, stating that the changes aim to honor “American greatness.”

“We’re renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, a name that resonates beautifully and represents our vast territory. It’s appropriate,” Trump said. He also took a jab at Mexico, criticizing the country for allowing mass migration into the U.S.

The Gulf of Mexico, one of the world’s largest and most significant bodies of water, spans approximately 600,000 square miles. It plays a vital role in North America’s ecosystem and economy, making Trump’s proposed renaming a significant move.

Here is a list of Trump’s First Executive Orders

1 – National Emergency at Southern Border

2 – Human Trafficking cartels to be labelled foreign terrorist organisations

3 – Crackdown on Inflation with amendments to Inflation reduction act

4 – Oil drilling restrictions removed

5 – Removal of ‘Green New Deal’

6 – Revoking of EV Mandate

7 – Overhaul of Trade Tariffs

8 – External Revenue Service Announced

9 – Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) announced

10 – Immediate stopping of all Government censorship

11 – Biden’s rules on inclusion & diversity to be rescinded

12 – U.S to formally adopt only two genders – male & female

13 – Anti Vaxxers in armed forces to be reinstated with full back pay

14 – Renaming Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America

15 – Restoring name of Mt. McKinley