Chancellor Scholz Dismisses Elon Musk’s Claim On Germany’s Future

Chancellor Olaf Scholz refuted Elon Musk’s statement that only Germany’s far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party could “save Germany.” Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Scholz emphasized the value of free speech but criticized Musk’s remarks as lacking credible political insight. “Freedom of opinion applies to everyone, including multibillionaires, but it also allows for opinions that are incorrect and provide no sound political advice,” Scholz stated.

Germany’s Political Landscape Amid Early Elections

Germany is set to hold an early election on February 23 after the collapse of Scholz’s three-party coalition, which split over economic reform disagreements. Polls show the center-right Union bloc leading, while Scholz’s Social Democrats trail behind. The far-right AfD is gaining traction but remains politically isolated, as no other parties are willing to form a coalition with them.

In a post on X, Musk endorsed the AfD, declaring, “Only the AfD can save Germany.” AfD leader Alice Weidel responded by thanking Musk and reaffirming her party as Germany’s “only alternative.” Scholz dismissed this claim, reiterating that Germany’s democratic parties hold a different perspective.

Government Stance on X and Social Media Engagement

When asked about Musk’s comments affecting Germany’s presence on X, government spokesperson Christiane Hoffmann stated that despite concerns about the platform’s development under Musk, the government remains active on X to ensure effective communication with the public.

The political uncertainty continues as President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is expected to decide on dissolving parliament and confirming early elections. An announcement is anticipated on December 27.

