A 10-year-old boy in Yongning County became the center of an unusual event after being scolded by his father for not completing his homework. Instead of addressing his unfinished assignments, the boy decided to take matters into his own hands—quite literally. He went to a nearby store where he could use a phone and made an unexpected call to the police.

Parenting comes with countless challenges. From encouraging children to clean their rooms to ensuring they complete their meals, the responsibilities grow more complex as they age. Among these challenges, getting children to complete their homework often becomes a herculean task. While some children comply after being reprimanded, others employ creative means to avoid it. One such incident from Yongning County, China, has captured attention worldwide for its extraordinary twist.

10-Year-Old Boy in China Calls Cops On Father’s Opium

In the call, the boy accused his father of possessing opium at home. Following this, the child returned to his home, remaining calm while the rest of his family remained unaware of what was about to unfold. The child’s actions set in motion a chain of events that left everyone stunned.

The Police Investigates Into Opium

Responding to the call, the police arrived at the boy’s home and conducted a thorough search. What they found confirmed the boy’s claim. On the balcony, officers discovered eight dried opium pods. When questioned, the boy’s father admitted to possessing the pods but explained that he had them for medicinal purposes. Despite his explanation, the possession of opium is a serious offense under Chinese law.

Legal Ramifications Over Opium Collection in China

In China, the possession of narcotics, including dried opium pods, is strictly prohibited, regardless of the intended use. The police did not accept the father’s justification and referred the case to the Anti-Narcotics Brigade for further investigation. This incident highlights the uncompromising stance Chinese authorities maintain regarding narcotics-related offenses.

While the incident’s legal implications for the father have been made clear, Chinese media reports did not provide details about the boy’s situation following the event. The child’s extraordinary actions—motivated by frustration over a homework dispute—have sparked discussions about the complexities of parenting and the unforeseen consequences of family conflicts.