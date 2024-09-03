China and Comoros Forge Strategic Partnership: New Developments In East Africa

Comoros President Azali Assoumani has officially announced a strategic partnership with China, marking a significant shift in the island nation’s international relations. This formalization of ties occurred just before the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation summit in Beijing.

China’s interest in Comoros is rooted in its strategic location at the entrance of the Mozambique Channel, a crucial maritime route. According to a U.S. State Department report, the Comoros sees about one-third of global shipping traffic, yet lacks the port infrastructure to capitalize on this maritime traffic. China aims to address this deficiency through substantial investments.

Since 2015, China has been actively developing the island’s infrastructure. The China Communication Construction Company undertook a $149 million project to upgrade the port in Moheli, completed in 2017. More recently, in March 2018, China Road & Bridge Corporation was contracted to enhance the deepwater harbor at Moroni’s port with a $165 million project, though the start date for this work remains unclear.

Additionally, China has planned a new greenfield deepwater port in Sereheni, south of Moroni, to accommodate large vessels of up to 30,000 tonnes. Its investments extend beyond port infrastructure; China has built highways, an underwater fiber optic cable network linking Comoros with East Africa, and multiple housing projects. The international airport in Moroni has also been upgraded.

China’s commitment is underscored by its unique position as one of the few countries with an embassy in Comoros, and its close ties with the Comorian military. President Assoumani, a former army chief, has seen these military connections deepen during his tenure.

The strategic partnership hints at China’s ambitions to establish a “support facility” in Comoros, mirroring its military base in Djibouti, which serves as a crucial hub for counterpiracy operations and naval support in the Gulf of Aden. This new partnership could potentially provide China with a strategic foothold in the southern Indian Ocean, furthering its influence in the region.

