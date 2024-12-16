Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, December 16, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Chrystia Freeland Resigns As Canada’s Finance Minister: What Led To This Shock Move?

Canada’s Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland made a surprising announcement on Monday, stepping down from her position due to disagreements with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the nation’s direction. Freeland’s resignation came just hours before she was expected to present a crucial fall economic update, which was anticipated to reveal a larger-than-projected […]

Chrystia Freeland Resigns As Canada’s Finance Minister: What Led To This Shock Move?

Canada’s Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland made a surprising announcement on Monday, stepping down from her position due to disagreements with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the nation’s direction. Freeland’s resignation came just hours before she was expected to present a crucial fall economic update, which was anticipated to reveal a larger-than-projected 2023/24 budget deficit.

In her resignation letter posted on X (formerly Twitter), Freeland stated, “For the last number of weeks, you and I have found ourselves at odds over the best path forward for Canada.” She added that Trudeau had informed her on Friday that he no longer wished for her to continue as Finance Minister and had offered her a different cabinet role instead. Upon reflection, she decided that resigning from the cabinet was the only honest course of action.

Freeland, who has been one of Trudeau’s closest allies and a key figure in his cabinet, was reportedly at odds with the Prime Minister over temporary tax breaks and other spending proposals. Domestic media highlighted these differences as a significant factor behind her decision to step down.

Her departure has left a gap in Trudeau’s cabinet at a critical time, with Canada facing significant economic challenges. Speculation about her potential successor is already underway. One of the frontrunners being discussed is former Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney, who currently serves as Trudeau’s economic advisor. However, Carney would need to secure a seat in the House of Commons to take up the role, as per tradition.

As of now, Trudeau’s office has not issued any official response to Freeland’s resignation.

ALSO READ: Visa-Free Travel To Russia For Indian Tourists By 2025: Here’s What You Need To Know

Filed under

Canada budget deficit 2023 Canada Finance Minister quits Canadian politics updates Chrystia Freeland resignation FRANCE NEWS Justin Trudeau differences Trudeau Freeland clash

Advertisement

Also Read

Bashar Al-Assad Speaks Out: Why He Refused To Step Down Amid Rebel Offensive And Drone Attacks

Bashar Al-Assad Speaks Out: Why He Refused To Step Down Amid Rebel Offensive And Drone...

The White Lotus New Trailer: What Role Will BLACKPINK’s Lisa Play In Season 3?

The White Lotus New Trailer: What Role Will BLACKPINK’s Lisa Play In Season 3?

Who’s Wealthier: Prince Harry Or Prince William? A Look At Their Net Worth

Who’s Wealthier: Prince Harry Or Prince William? A Look At Their Net Worth

Chancellor Scholz Loses Confidence Vote, Calls For Snap Election On February 23

Chancellor Scholz Loses Confidence Vote, Calls For Snap Election On February 23

10,000 Trains, No More Level Crossings: How Prayagraj’s Infrastructure Will Shine During Mahakumbh 2025

10,000 Trains, No More Level Crossings: How Prayagraj’s Infrastructure Will Shine During Mahakumbh 2025

Entertainment

The White Lotus New Trailer: What Role Will BLACKPINK’s Lisa Play In Season 3?

The White Lotus New Trailer: What Role Will BLACKPINK’s Lisa Play In Season 3?

How Old Will David Corenswet’s Superman Be In James Gunn’s Superman: Legacy?

How Old Will David Corenswet’s Superman Be In James Gunn’s Superman: Legacy?

Diljit Dosanjh’s Shocking Statement: No More Concerts In India Due To This Reason

Diljit Dosanjh’s Shocking Statement: No More Concerts In India Due To This Reason

Pushpa 2 OTT Release: Netflix Bags Rights For ‘This Price’ – What Makes It A Global Hit?

Pushpa 2 OTT Release: Netflix Bags Rights For ‘This Price’ – What Makes It A

‘Kini Vaar Prove Kariye That…’: Diljit Dosanjh Post For Critics On India Flag

‘Kini Vaar Prove Kariye That…’: Diljit Dosanjh Post For Critics On India Flag

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox