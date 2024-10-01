Communities Struggle for Survival After Hurricane Helene’s Devastation in North Carolina

Residents of the storm-ravaged mountains of western North Carolina face desperate circumstances due to the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene. Communities have been queuing for essential supplies such as water and food while battling challenges like communication failures and damaged infrastructure. Emergency workers are working tirelessly to clear roads, restore power, and reach those trapped by the disaster, which has claimed over 150 lives across the southeastern United States.

President Biden to Survey the Damage

President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit the affected areas on Wednesday to assess the extent of the destruction. His visit comes as local governments and emergency services scramble to aid communities and restore normalcy.

UNC-Asheville Remains Closed

In the aftermath of the hurricane, the University of North Carolina at Asheville announced that it will remain closed until October 14, with classes not set to resume until October 28 at the earliest. Chancellor Kimberly van Noort shared that while the campus itself sustained minimal structural damage, it has been without electricity, running water, and internet service since last Friday. Approximately 3,000 students attend the university, with around 1,300 on campus when the storm hit. All students were safely relocated within 72 hours of the disaster.

Classes have also been canceled at two other UNC campuses in the region—Appalachian State University in Boone and Western Carolina University—until at least Friday.

Ongoing Recovery Efforts

As recovery efforts ramp up, Vice President Kamala Harris will also visit Georgia and North Carolina in the coming days. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas stated that nearly 6,000 staff members from the Army Corps of Engineers have been deployed, estimating the recovery process will be a “multibillion dollar undertaking.” FEMA has already approved $1.7 million in individual assistance to those affected.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper mentioned that active-duty military units might be necessary for long-term recovery efforts, particularly as many local water systems remain non-operational. Over two dozen water plants in the region, including those serving Asheville, are currently closed. Officials estimate that restoring full service could take weeks due to extensive repairs needed for treatment facilities and water lines.

“We know that this crisis will likely be a sustained crisis because of water system issues,” Cooper explained. “So we know that this is going to have to be a continuing operation.”

National Guard Mobilization

The North Carolina National Guard is already heavily involved, with 800 members activated to aid in recovery efforts. More than 20 aircraft from the Guard have been deployed to deliver supplies and perform essential tasks in the hardest-hit areas. During a recent briefing, Mayorkas addressed the communication difficulties resulting from the storm, emphasizing the urgent need to rebuild damaged infrastructure, including communication towers.

Rising Death Toll

As the situation unfolds, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster reported an additional 36 deaths in his state, bringing the total death toll from Hurricane Helene to 152. Most fatalities occurred in North Carolina, with additional casualties in South Carolina and Georgia. More than 587,000 customers were without power in South Carolina as of Tuesday afternoon, the highest number of any state affected by the hurricane.

“Parts of the power grid must be rebuilt due to the destruction of numerous transmission lines and power poles,” McMaster stated. “We can’t remove trees and debris from the power lines until the lines are turned off. That’s the thing that is hindering, but we are working hard to work through that.”

Florida Sends Aid to North Carolina

In response to the needs in North Carolina and Tennessee, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has deployed emergency resources, including National Guard and State Guard personnel, to assist with recovery efforts. DeSantis reported that over 20,000 pounds of food have been delivered to critical areas in North Carolina, and bridge-building teams are en route to help restore access to remote communities.

Community Outreach in Tennessee

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee also visited areas affected by the storm, particularly in East Tennessee, where residents expressed frustration over the delayed response to their needs. In one neighborhood, residents voiced their concerns, asking local officials where the help had been as they struggled to cope with the aftermath of the storm.

“I’ve been trying to get everywhere, but communications are still down, and I can’t be everywhere at once,” responded Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby, who appeared emotional while addressing residents’ concerns.

Continuous Search for Survivors

Governor Cooper reassured residents affected by Hurricane Helene that a massive effort is underway to provide stability and assistance. “No matter where you are in western North Carolina, if you need help, we are working around the clock to reach you,” he said during a media briefing.

As of now, more than 1,100 individuals are taking refuge in nearly 30 shelters across the region, with over 400 roads still closed. Emergency responders are actively conducting welfare checks to locate individuals whose families have not heard from them since the storm.

The National Guard has successfully delivered close to 200,000 pounds of essential supplies from Asheville Regional Airport, according to Major General Todd Hunt.

FEMA Assistance and Widespread Damage

Officials are urging those affected to register for assistance with FEMA as recovery efforts continue. Frank Matranga, a FEMA representative, noted that more than 150,000 households have already registered, with numbers expected to rise rapidly.

“We’re here to support the response across all of the affected states and do that with empathy and sensitivity,” Matranga stated. “This is, without a doubt, a widespread and extraordinarily devastating disaster.”

Water Crisis in Augusta, Georgia

In Augusta, Georgia, long lines for water have become a common sight as residents grapple with shortages. Kristie Nelson, who waited for hours to secure water for her family, described the ordeal as “rough.” With no specific timeline for the restoration of power and water services, many residents are left in limbo.

“It’s miserable here,” David Reese remarked, noting that he was preparing for a long wait for water and fuel. “But I’m still feeling blessed. I’ve heard it’s a lot worse other places.”

Community Support and Recovery Challenges

In Buncombe County, officials have been checking on the welfare of approximately 150 residents with special needs. County Manager Avril Pinder reported that the team has been going door-to-door to ensure the safety of residents in hard-to-reach areas. Despite the challenges posed by downed trees and rapidly moving water, the county is utilizing helicopter support to access these neighborhoods.

Unprecedented Rainfall and Its Impact

Hurricane Helene, along with a preceding storm, dumped more than 40 trillion gallons of rain across the Southeastern U.S., a staggering amount that has left experts in disbelief. According to Ed Clark, head of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Water Center, this volume of rainfall is unprecedented.

“That’s an astronomical amount of precipitation,” Clark said. “I have not seen something in my 25 years of working at the weather service that is this geographically large of an extent and the sheer volume of water that fell from the sky.”