Cuba Starts Releasing Prisoners After Biden’s Policy Announcements

Cuba has begun releasing prisoners detained after the 2021 anti-government protests, following a deal with the Catholic Church and a series of policy changes announced by outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden. This development marks a significant moment in U.S.-Cuba relations, signaling a potential shift in the diplomatic landscape.

Prisoner Releases and Local Reactions

In a televised announcement, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel confirmed that 553 prisoners would be gradually released. This follows discussions with the Vatican and comes on the heels of Biden’s decision to remove Cuba from the terrorism sponsor blacklist and ease Trump-era sanctions.

In La Guinera, a Havana neighborhood known for its pivotal role in the protests, released prisoner Dariel Cruz Garcia reunited with his family. Cruz, who was sentenced to 15 years for sedition, expressed relief but noted that his release is conditional. “I escaped from hell to be with my family. I’ll behave myself so I can move on,” he said. Families in the area are anxiously awaiting news of other detainees, with some expressing frustration over the lengthy sentences imposed on young protesters.

Monitoring and Terms of Release

Cuban officials clarified that the releases are neither amnesties nor pardons. Maricela Sosa, vice president of Cuba’s highest court, stated that released individuals would be monitored for good behavior and could face re-incarceration for any parole violations.

The July 2021 protests, the largest since the Cuban Revolution, were sparked by widespread shortages of food, medicine, and electricity during a surge in COVID-19 cases. Human rights organizations estimate that over 1,000 people were arrested, with Cuba alleging crimes such as arson, vandalism, and sedition among those detained.

Impact of Biden’s Policy Revisions

Biden’s decision to roll back several sanctions aligns with his administration’s broader attempt to improve relations with Cuba. However, the changes face uncertainty under President-elect Donald Trump and his appointees, including Marco Rubio, a staunch critic of Cuba. Rubio emphasized during his confirmation hearing that the new administration could reverse Biden’s measures.

While Biden’s actions represent the most significant thaw in U.S.-Cuba relations since the Obama era, the future remains uncertain as Cuba navigates the aftermath of the protests and its economic crisis, compounded by decades of sanctions.