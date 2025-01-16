Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, January 17, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Cuba Starts Releasing Prisoners After Biden’s Policy Announcements

Cuba has begun releasing prisoners detained after the 2021 anti-government protests, following a deal with the Catholic Church and a series of policy changes announced by outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden.

Cuba Starts Releasing Prisoners After Biden’s Policy Announcements

Cuba has begun releasing prisoners detained after the 2021 anti-government protests, following a deal with the Catholic Church and a series of policy changes announced by outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden. This development marks a significant moment in U.S.-Cuba relations, signaling a potential shift in the diplomatic landscape.

Prisoner Releases and Local Reactions

In a televised announcement, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel confirmed that 553 prisoners would be gradually released. This follows discussions with the Vatican and comes on the heels of Biden’s decision to remove Cuba from the terrorism sponsor blacklist and ease Trump-era sanctions.

In La Guinera, a Havana neighborhood known for its pivotal role in the protests, released prisoner Dariel Cruz Garcia reunited with his family. Cruz, who was sentenced to 15 years for sedition, expressed relief but noted that his release is conditional. “I escaped from hell to be with my family. I’ll behave myself so I can move on,” he said. Families in the area are anxiously awaiting news of other detainees, with some expressing frustration over the lengthy sentences imposed on young protesters.

Monitoring and Terms of Release

Cuban officials clarified that the releases are neither amnesties nor pardons. Maricela Sosa, vice president of Cuba’s highest court, stated that released individuals would be monitored for good behavior and could face re-incarceration for any parole violations.

The July 2021 protests, the largest since the Cuban Revolution, were sparked by widespread shortages of food, medicine, and electricity during a surge in COVID-19 cases. Human rights organizations estimate that over 1,000 people were arrested, with Cuba alleging crimes such as arson, vandalism, and sedition among those detained.

Impact of Biden’s Policy Revisions

Biden’s decision to roll back several sanctions aligns with his administration’s broader attempt to improve relations with Cuba. However, the changes face uncertainty under President-elect Donald Trump and his appointees, including Marco Rubio, a staunch critic of Cuba. Rubio emphasized during his confirmation hearing that the new administration could reverse Biden’s measures.

While Biden’s actions represent the most significant thaw in U.S.-Cuba relations since the Obama era, the future remains uncertain as Cuba navigates the aftermath of the protests and its economic crisis, compounded by decades of sanctions.

Read More : Antony Blinken Heckled Over Gaza Policy During Final Conference: ‘Criminal, You Belong To The ICJ’

Filed under

biden

Advertisement

Also Read

Imran Masood Accuses Kejriwal Of Using Saif Ali Khan Attack To Appeal to Muslim Voters In Delhi

Imran Masood Accuses Kejriwal Of Using Saif Ali Khan Attack To Appeal to Muslim Voters...

BCCI Imposes 10-Point Disciplinary Code: What You Need To Know About New Penalties

BCCI Imposes 10-Point Disciplinary Code: What You Need To Know About New Penalties

Malihabad Tragedy: Woman And Daughter Found Dead With Throats Slit

Malihabad Tragedy: Woman And Daughter Found Dead With Throats Slit

Dalai Lama Charitable Trust Receives FCRA Approval: What Does It Mean?

Dalai Lama Charitable Trust Receives FCRA Approval: What Does It Mean?

Antony Blinken Heckled Over Gaza Policy During Final Conference: ‘Criminal, You Belong To The ICJ’

Antony Blinken Heckled Over Gaza Policy During Final Conference: ‘Criminal, You Belong To The ICJ’

Entertainment

Brad Pitt Reacts To ‘Horrible’ Scam Who Fooled French Woman With Fake Identity

Brad Pitt Reacts To ‘Horrible’ Scam Who Fooled French Woman With Fake Identity

Throwback: When David Lynch’s Directed Twin Peaks Movie Was Booed At Cannes

Throwback: When David Lynch’s Directed Twin Peaks Movie Was Booed At Cannes

Filmmaker David Lynch Dies At 78: Remembering The Creator Who Redefined Cinema

Filmmaker David Lynch Dies At 78: Remembering The Creator Who Redefined Cinema

Saif Ali Khan’s Attack Sparks Safety Fears: Ila Arun And Urvashi Rautela Speak Out

Saif Ali Khan’s Attack Sparks Safety Fears: Ila Arun And Urvashi Rautela Speak Out

‘We are still trying to process the events’: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s First Statement After The Atttack On Husband Saif Ali Khan

‘We are still trying to process the events’: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s First Statement After The

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox