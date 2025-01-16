Home
Friday, January 17, 2025
Antony Blinken Heckled Over Gaza Policy During Final Conference: ‘Criminal, You Belong To The ICJ’

Outgoing US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, set to leave office after President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration, faced sharp scrutiny on Thursday during his final press conference.

Outgoing US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, set to leave office after President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration, faced sharp scrutiny on Thursday during his final press conference. Journalists and critics openly condemned the Biden administration’s policies regarding the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, with Blinken defending his decisions amidst heated exchanges.

The press conference was marked by several interruptions, including a dramatic outburst from journalist Sam Husseini, who shouted, “Criminal! You belong in The Hague,” referring to the International Criminal Court where Israel faces allegations of war crimes in Gaza. Security personnel swiftly removed Husseini from the room, but the disruptions continued. Max Blumenthal, editor of The Grayzone, also accused Blinken of enabling continued arms supplies to Israel despite an earlier ceasefire agreement. Blumenthal was similarly escorted out after his protest.

Blinken Defends US Policy Amidst Ongoing Criticism

Throughout the press conference, Blinken maintained composure, urging for calm while addressing questions. He emphasized Israel’s internal investigations into potential violations of international law, calling such processes a hallmark of democracy. Asked whether he would reconsider his approach to the conflict, Blinken pointed to the overwhelming support within Israel for government policies following the traumatic events of October 7. Despite months of protests outside his home and personal targeting by demonstrators, Blinken reiterated his commitment to supporting Israel while upholding democratic principles.

Anthony Blinken

