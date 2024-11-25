Home
Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Damian Williams Resigns As Manhattan's Top Federal Prosecutor

Manhattan's top federal prosecutor, Damian Williams, has announced his resignation effective December 13, 2024, paving the way for President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to lead the Southern District of New York (SDNY).

Damian Williams Resigns As Manhattan’s Top Federal Prosecutor

Manhattan’s top federal prosecutor, Damian Williams, has announced his resignation effective December 13, 2024, paving the way for President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the Southern District of New York (SDNY). The announcement comes a month before Trump’s inauguration.

“Today is a bittersweet day for me,” Williams said in a statement. “It is bitter in the sense that I am leaving my dream job, leading an institution I love that is filled with the finest public servants in the world. It is sweet in that I am confident I am leaving at a time when the Office is functioning at an incredibly high level — upholding and exceeding its already high standard of excellence, integrity, and independence.”

A Legacy of High-Profile Cases

Appointed by President Joe Biden in November 2021, Williams made his mark by prosecuting significant cases across the political and financial spectrum. His tenure included pursuing charges against high-profile Democrats such as former New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez and New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

Williams’ office secured convictions against former billionaire financiers, including Archegos Capital Management founder Sung Kook ‘Bill’ Hwang and FTX cryptocurrency exchange founder Sam Bankman-Fried. Additionally, he filed sex-trafficking charges against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, accusing the music mogul of leading a criminal enterprise involving coerced participation in drug-fueled sex shows.

Trump’s Nominee for SDNY Leadership

Williams’ resignation coincides with President-elect Trump’s plans to nominate Jay Clayton, a former US Securities and Exchange Commission chairman, to the role. Trump praised Clayton as a “highly respected business leader, counsel, and public servant” and described him as a “strong Fighter for the Truth” in his efforts to “Make America Great Again.” The position will require confirmation by the US Senate.

Interim Leadership Transition

Edward Y. Kim, Williams’ deputy, will assume the role of acting US Attorney upon his departure.

Williams’ departure marks a significant leadership change at one of the nation’s most powerful federal prosecutor’s offices, with a legacy of high-profile cases and stringent enforcement of financial and political accountability.

