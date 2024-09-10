Attaf al-Shaar, a resident who was displaced from Rafah, described the harrowing aftermath of an Israeli airstrike on Al-Mawasi

Attaf al-Shaar, a resident who was displaced from Rafah, described the harrowing aftermath of an Israeli airstrike on Al-Mawasi that occurred shortly after midnight. According to her account, the attack sparked a fire, leaving devastating scenes of destruction.

“The people were buried in the sand. They were retrieved as body parts,” she recounted to an Associated Press reporter at the scene, highlighting the grim reality faced by those caught in the attack.

In a separate incident, three Palestinians lost their lives on Tuesday when an Israeli bombing targeted Al-Shawa Square, located east of Gaza City, as reported by Wafa, the Palestinian news agency. The strike reportedly hit civilians near a falafel cart on Al-Hakima Street, though these details have yet to be independently verified.

More details awaited.