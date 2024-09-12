Debunking Viral Claims: Trump and JD Vance Repeat Unsubstantiated Claim About Haitian Immigrants Eating Pets

Springfield, Ohio, has recently been the subject of viral social media claims alleging that Haitian immigrants are abducting and consuming pets, such as cats, ducks, and geese. Despite these sensational reports, local officials assert that there is no credible evidence to support these allegations.

Former President Donald Trump and Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance have amplified these claims. Vance’s post on X, which alleged that Haitian immigrants were involved in “abducting and eating” pets, has garnered 11.1 million views as of Wednesday morning. Trump echoed similar accusations during a debate with Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, saying, “In Springfield, they’re eating the dogs — the people that came in, they’re eating the cats. They’re eating — they’re eating the pets of the people that live there and this is what’s happening in our country, and it’s a shame.”

City Officials Respond

Karen Graves, the strategic engagement manager for Springfield, refuted these claims. “In response to recent rumors alleging criminal activity by the immigrant population in our city, we wish to clarify that there have been no credible reports or specific claims of pets being harmed, injured or abused by individuals within the immigrant community,” Graves told CBS News.

Origin of the Claims

The origin of these claims is unclear. The Springfield News-Sun suggests that the rumors may stem from a post in a private Facebook group alleging a neighbor’s cat was found near a Haitian neighbor’s home. This post has circulated widely on social media but has not been independently verified by CBS News.

In addition, some users have shared body camera footage of an unrelated incident involving an Ohio woman accused of killing and eating a cat in Canton, over 170 miles from Springfield. Public records confirm that this individual, Allexis Telia Ferrell, is not a migrant and has resided in Ohio for at least 18 years.

A photo of a Black man holding a goose has also been misinterpreted as evidence of immigrants consuming wildlife. CBS News has verified that this image was taken in Columbus, not Springfield, and the photographer has expressed regret over the photo’s viral spread, criticizing its use for political agendas.

Additional Misconceptions and AI-Generated Content

The situation has been further complicated by the spread of AI-generated images and misleading content. One such image, featuring Trump holding cats and running through a crowd of Black people, was captioned with a narrative about the “kittens of Springfield” and has contributed to the misinformation.

Leann Castillo, executive director for the Clark County Park District, confirmed there is no evidence of people eating pets or wildlife in local parks. “People have contacted us to inquire, but we do not have any knowledge of this taking place,” Castillo said.

Local Community and Migration

Springfield has seen a notable increase in migrant arrivals over recent years. There are estimated to be between 12,000 to 15,000 migrants in Clark County, with a significant portion from Haiti. The Springfield-based Haitian Community Help and Support Center, established in 2023, assists new arrivals and aims to provide support and integration.

In addition to debunking the pet-abduction claims, city officials have also addressed other rumors, including accusations of migrants squatting, littering, or disrupting traffic. They maintain that there are no confirmed instances of such disruptive behavior.

