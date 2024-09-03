Defamation Case Filed Against Bangladeshi Journalist and Indian Media Employee Over Alleged Fake News

A defamation case has been registered against Salah Uddin Shoaib Chaudhary, a Bangladeshi journalist, and Aditi Ghosh, an employee of ‘The Jaipur Dialogues,’ for allegedly disseminating false information about the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and his mother, Sonia Gandhi. The case underscores the increasing challenges political figures face concerning misinformation on social media platforms.

Complaint Lodged by Karnataka Congress Legal Coordinator

The case was registered at the High Grounds police station following a formal complaint by G. Srinivas, the legal unit coordinator for the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC). According to Srinivas, Chaudhary, who is the editor of the Bangladeshi publication BLiTZ, and Ghosh, affiliated with the Jaipur-based organization ‘The Jaipur Dialogues,’ are accused of sharing misleading and defamatory content targeting the Gandhis.

Srinivas highlighted that the posts were intended to malign the reputations of the Congress leaders, particularly in light of the upcoming assembly elections in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir. He stated that the false information was circulated deliberately to damage their public image and political standing.

Details of the Accusations: False Claims Circulated on Social Media

The controversy began when Chaudhary allegedly posted on social media platform ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) on August 23, making unsubstantiated claims about Sonia Gandhi and her son, Rahul Gandhi. In his post, Chaudhary referred to Sonia Gandhi by her maiden name, implying connections that were never substantiated. He further alleged that Sonia Gandhi was a Christian and portrayed her as an agent of Pakistan’s intelligence agency, ISI.

Additionally, Chaudhary accused Rahul Gandhi of meeting a leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) in London and falsely claimed that he was involved in a sexual assault incident. These inflammatory allegations sparked outrage within the Congress party, leading to the legal complaint filed by KPCC’s legal unit.

Police File Case Under Relevant Sections

The High Grounds police have registered a case against Chaudhary and Ghosh under specific sections of the law related to promoting enmity and spreading false information. “We registered a case against Chaudhary and Aditi Ghosh under BNS sections 196 (Promoting enmity between different groups) and 353 (2) (publishing or circulating false information to create hatred) on Saturday,” a police officer involved in the investigation confirmed. The officer also indicated that the investigation into the allegations is ongoing.

The complaint marks a serious legal step against misinformation, highlighting the growing concerns around the spread of fake news targeting public figures. The police are now probing the extent of the allegations and the involvement of the accused individuals in propagating false narratives.

Political Implications Ahead of State Elections

The incident comes at a sensitive time, with key state elections approaching in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir. The Congress party, facing tough political battles, views the circulation of fake news as a deliberate attempt to undermine its leaders. “These false claims are clearly aimed at influencing public perception ahead of critical elections,” said a senior Congress leader, expressing the party’s concern over the impact of such misinformation on voters.