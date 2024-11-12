Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Demand For Abortion Pills Soars After Trump’s Election

In the wake of Donald Trump's election as President, demand for abortion pills has skyrocketed, with one of the largest suppliers in the U.S. Aid Access.

Demand For Abortion Pills Soars After Trump’s Election

In the wake of Donald Trump’s election as President, demand for abortion pills has skyrocketed, with one of the largest suppliers in the U.S. Aid Access, reporting an unprecedented 10,000 requests for abortion medication within 24 hours of the election result. This is roughly 17 times the usual number of daily requests.

The surge in orders reflects concerns about potential restrictions on abortion access under a Trump administration, which was a key issue for voters in the 2020 presidential election. Many believe that stockpiling pills has become a precautionary measure in response to the uncertain future of abortion rights.

Increasing Interest in Emergency Contraceptives and Birth Control

Several reproductive-health organizations have reported increased demand for emergency contraceptives, such as “morning after” pills, as well as long-term birth control options like intrauterine devices (IUDs) and vasectomies. Brittany Fonteno, president of the National Abortion Federation, emphasized that the threat to abortion access is “very real and dire” under the Trump administration.

Uncommon Orders for Future Use

Just the Pill, a nonprofit that provides abortion medication through telehealth, reported that 22 out of 125 orders placed from Wednesday to Friday came from individuals who were not pregnant. Julie Amaon, interim executive director of Just the Pill, noted that such advance orders are “a rarity,” but are indicative of growing fears about future access to abortion.

Online Traffic Spikes as People Seek Information

Plan C, an informational platform about access to abortion medication, saw a dramatic rise in website traffic, with 82,200 visitors on Wednesday alone, compared to an average of 4,000 to 4,500 per day prior to the election.

Fear of Future Restrictions Driving Stockpiling

In addition to the surge in requests for abortion medication, there has been a growing trend of stockpiling among individuals in states where abortion remains legal. Rebecca Gomperts, founder of Aid Access, stated that their website crashed due to the overwhelming number of requests after the election results were announced. She added that many of the orders were from non-pregnant individuals, even in states where abortion is still legal.

“People don’t trust anymore that the laws in the states will protect them,” Gomperts said.

Long-Term Trends in Contraceptive Use

The trend of seeking out long-acting reversible contraceptives, such as IUDs, has been rising since Trump’s first term as President, particularly among women with private health insurance. Experts point to a growing uncertainty about abortion access, which is driving many to seek proactive measures.

As calls for action to safeguard abortion rights continue, the surge in demand for both abortion pills and other contraceptive methods is a clear indication of the public’s anxiety over potential policy changes under the new administration.

Read More : NASA Satellite Images Capture Thick Smog Engulfing Eastern Pakistan and Northern India

Filed under

Abortion Pills donald trump US Elections
Advertisement

Also Read

KGF Actor Yash Faces FIR Over Alleged Tree Cutting During ‘Toxic’ Movie Shoot In Karnataka

KGF Actor Yash Faces FIR Over Alleged Tree Cutting During ‘Toxic’ Movie Shoot In Karnataka

Team Trump: Who Has US President-Elect Picked So Far For His New Admin?

Team Trump: Who Has US President-Elect Picked So Far For His New Admin?

Saudi Crown Prince Strongly Condemns Israel’s Gaza Operations, Labels Actions as ‘Genocide’

Saudi Crown Prince Strongly Condemns Israel’s Gaza Operations, Labels Actions as ‘Genocide’

Air India Becomes India’s Largest International Carrier After Vistara Merger; Know The Numbers

Air India Becomes India’s Largest International Carrier After Vistara Merger; Know The Numbers

IndiGo Bids Goodbye To Vistara Ahead of Air India Merger, ‘Unforgettable Legacy’

IndiGo Bids Goodbye To Vistara Ahead of Air India Merger, ‘Unforgettable Legacy’

Entertainment

KGF Actor Yash Faces FIR Over Alleged Tree Cutting During ‘Toxic’ Movie Shoot In Karnataka

KGF Actor Yash Faces FIR Over Alleged Tree Cutting During ‘Toxic’ Movie Shoot In Karnataka

The Secrets Behind AR Rahman’s Multi-Crore Earnings: A Look Into The Future Of Music In India

The Secrets Behind AR Rahman’s Multi-Crore Earnings: A Look Into The Future Of Music In

Aamir Khan Shares Tips To Kiran Rao On ‘How to Be a Better Wife’, Her Hilarious Response Revealed

Aamir Khan Shares Tips To Kiran Rao On ‘How to Be a Better Wife’, Her

Final Mission Beckons: First Teaser for ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ Unveiled

Final Mission Beckons: First Teaser for ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ Unveiled

Dharma Announces Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta’s THIS Movie To Re-Release

Dharma Announces Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta’s THIS Movie To Re-Release

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Cord’s Fall ‘24 Collection “Afterglow” Captures the Essence of Timeless Memories

Cord’s Fall ‘24 Collection “Afterglow” Captures the Essence of Timeless Memories

Ayodhya’s Ram Lalla Idol To Adore Woollen Clothes For The First Time This Winter

Ayodhya’s Ram Lalla Idol To Adore Woollen Clothes For The First Time This Winter

Why Breastfeeding And Vaccinations Are Crucial For Your Baby’s Health

Why Breastfeeding And Vaccinations Are Crucial For Your Baby’s Health

Goa Becomes A Global Travel Hotspot With New Charter Flights Boosting Tourism

Goa Becomes A Global Travel Hotspot With New Charter Flights Boosting Tourism

Planning A Trip To Pompeii This Year? Here’s What You Need To Know About New Ticketing And Tour Access Changes

Planning A Trip To Pompeii This Year? Here’s What You Need To Know About New

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox