Demand For Abortion Pills Soars After Trump’s Election

In the wake of Donald Trump’s election as President, demand for abortion pills has skyrocketed, with one of the largest suppliers in the U.S. Aid Access, reporting an unprecedented 10,000 requests for abortion medication within 24 hours of the election result. This is roughly 17 times the usual number of daily requests.

The surge in orders reflects concerns about potential restrictions on abortion access under a Trump administration, which was a key issue for voters in the 2020 presidential election. Many believe that stockpiling pills has become a precautionary measure in response to the uncertain future of abortion rights.

Increasing Interest in Emergency Contraceptives and Birth Control

Several reproductive-health organizations have reported increased demand for emergency contraceptives, such as “morning after” pills, as well as long-term birth control options like intrauterine devices (IUDs) and vasectomies. Brittany Fonteno, president of the National Abortion Federation, emphasized that the threat to abortion access is “very real and dire” under the Trump administration.

Uncommon Orders for Future Use

Just the Pill, a nonprofit that provides abortion medication through telehealth, reported that 22 out of 125 orders placed from Wednesday to Friday came from individuals who were not pregnant. Julie Amaon, interim executive director of Just the Pill, noted that such advance orders are “a rarity,” but are indicative of growing fears about future access to abortion.

Online Traffic Spikes as People Seek Information

Plan C, an informational platform about access to abortion medication, saw a dramatic rise in website traffic, with 82,200 visitors on Wednesday alone, compared to an average of 4,000 to 4,500 per day prior to the election.

Fear of Future Restrictions Driving Stockpiling

In addition to the surge in requests for abortion medication, there has been a growing trend of stockpiling among individuals in states where abortion remains legal. Rebecca Gomperts, founder of Aid Access, stated that their website crashed due to the overwhelming number of requests after the election results were announced. She added that many of the orders were from non-pregnant individuals, even in states where abortion is still legal.

“People don’t trust anymore that the laws in the states will protect them,” Gomperts said.

Long-Term Trends in Contraceptive Use

The trend of seeking out long-acting reversible contraceptives, such as IUDs, has been rising since Trump’s first term as President, particularly among women with private health insurance. Experts point to a growing uncertainty about abortion access, which is driving many to seek proactive measures.

As calls for action to safeguard abortion rights continue, the surge in demand for both abortion pills and other contraceptive methods is a clear indication of the public’s anxiety over potential policy changes under the new administration.

