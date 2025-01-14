Home
Tuesday, January 14, 2025
‘Deranged Jack Smith…Is A Lamebrain Prosecutor’: Trump Hits Out At Special Counsel Following His Damning DoJ Report

Former President Donald Trump has lashed out at Special Counsel Jack Smith following the release of a Department of Justice (DOJ) report that alleges Trump attempted to criminally overturn the 2020 presidential election results. The report also claims that Trump incited violence during the January 6 Capitol riots and knowingly propagated false narratives of election fraud.

DOJ Report Details Allegations Against Trump

The report, authored by Jack Smith, states that Trump “inspired his supporters to commit acts of physical violence” during the Capitol riots and pursued baseless claims of widespread voter fraud. The document further asserts that Trump would have faced conviction for his actions if he had not been re-elected by voters in a landslide victory in 2024.

In a heated post on his social media platform, TruthSocial, Trump denounced Smith as a “deranged lamebrain prosecutor.” He accused Smith of failing to prosecute his case before the 2024 election and claimed that the investigation was politically motivated.

‘Deranged Jack Smith’

“Deranged Jack Smith… is a lamebrain prosecutor who was unable to get his case tried before the Election, which I won in a landslide,” Trump wrote. “He was unable to successfully prosecute the Political Opponent of his ‘boss,’ Crooked Joe Biden, so he ends up writing yet another ‘Report’ based on information that the Unselect Committee of Political Hacks and Thugs ILLEGALLY DESTROYED AND DELETED, because it showed how totally innocent I was, and how completely guilty Nancy Pelosi, and others, were.”

Trump also alleged that the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 events had destroyed evidence that could have exonerated him. However, he did not provide evidence to substantiate his claims.

Jack Smith Defends the Investigation

House Speaker Mike Johnson recently announced a formal investigation into the bipartisan House Select Committee led by Representative Bennie Thompson, which conducted the probe into Trump’s alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election. The committee included prominent Republicans Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger. The move has been widely interpreted as an act of political retaliation in Trump’s favor.

Special Counsel Jack Smith responded to Trump’s accusations, stating, “The claim from Trump that my decisions as a prosecutor were influenced or directed by the Biden administration or other political actors is, in a word, laughable.”

Report Highlights Alleged Criminal Efforts

The DOJ report elaborates on Trump’s alleged attempts to pressure state officials and his then-Vice President Mike Pence to misuse his ceremonial role in certifying the election results in Congress. It also details efforts to implement a fraudulent electors plan.

“When it became clear that Trump had lost the election and that lawful means of challenging the election results had failed, he resorted to a series of criminal efforts to retain power,” Smith wrote.

