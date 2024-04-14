DEWA Showcases Sustainable Initiatives at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week

The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is set to participate in the upcoming World Future Energy Summit, hosted by Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) from April 16th to 18th, 2024. The event aims to accelerate sustainable development and promote economic, social, and environmental progress.

DEWA will be actively involved in four-panel discussions during the summit, highlighting its commitment to sustainability, renewable energy, and innovative projects. The authority will also showcase its key initiatives at its stand in Hall No. 5 (Energy Hall) at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA emphasized the visionary leadership of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in advancing the UAE’s position in renewable and clean energy investments. He stated, “DEWA’s participation in the World Future Energy Summit underscores our commitment to supporting national initiatives that champion sustainability and reinforces our strategic partnership with Masdar.”

Al Tayer further highlighted DEWA’s contributions to the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050, aiming to achieve 100% of Dubai’s total power production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050.

During the summit’s first day, Mohamed Abdulkarim Al Shamsi, Chief Officer of Climate Change and Sustainability at DEWA, will discuss DEWA’s sustainability efforts and transition towards clean energy. Mohammad Jame, Vice President – Clean Energy and Diversification at DEWA, will focus on renewable energy initiatives and updates on the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the world’s largest single-site solar park.

Dr. Hesham Ismail, Senior Manager of Technology Advancement and Demonstration at DEWA, will participate in the Green Hydrogen Summit, highlighting DEWA’s pioneering Green Hydrogen Project at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the first of its kind in the MENA region.

On the summit’s third day, Athbeh Al Shehhi, Senior Engineer – Climate Change and Sustainability at DEWA, will join a panel discussion on the Youth 4 Sustainability platform, focusing on empowering Emirati youth and nurturing the next generation of sustainability leaders.

DEWA’s active participation in the World Future Energy Summit reaffirms its dedication to advancing sustainable practices, promoting renewable energy solutions, and supporting the UAE’s leading role in global climate action.