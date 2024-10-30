Did Elon Musk REALLY Buy $35M Texas Mansion For His 11 Kids And Their Mothers?

Elon Musk, the renowned entrepreneur and CEO of Tesla, has once again made headlines, not just for his involvement in politics but also for his latest real estate acquisition in Texas. The billionaire reportedly purchased a sprawling mansion designed to accommodate his large family, including his 11 children and their mothers.

This expansive estate features a Tuscan-inspired design, offering ample space for Musk’s blended family dynamics, which involve multiple ex-partners and their children. It appears that Musk is seeking to create an environment where his younger kids can bond, navigating the complexities of co-parenting in the process.

Elon Musk’s Impressive Real Estate Purchase

Reports claimed that he acquired a substantial 14,400-square-foot mansion, along with an adjacent six-bedroom property. Public records indicate that Musk has plans for the two mothers of his children to reside in these neighboring homes. This setup is intended to foster a family atmosphere, allowing his younger children to grow up together and enabling Musk to coordinate his time with them effectively. “This arrangement will let his younger children be a part of one another’s lives, and Mr. Musk could schedule time among them,” the source stated.

In addition to his recent acquisitions, Musk lives in another mansion located just ten minutes away from the new properties in Austin. Reports suggest that one of the mothers, Shivon Zilis—an executive at Musk’s brain technology company Neuralink—has already moved into one of the homes with her children. Zilis is notable for having welcomed Musk’s eleventh child earlier this year.

The Complicated Family Dynamics

On the other hand, Claire Boucher, popularly known as Grimes and the mother of three of Musk’s children, is reportedly the second mother set to move into the estate. However, she is currently involved in a protracted legal dispute with Musk and has opted to maintain her distance for the time being. This situation adds another layer of complexity to Musk’s family dynamics, as he juggles relationships with multiple partners.

Musk is believed to have a total of 11 children, with some reports hinting at the existence of a twelfth. His children are with three different partners—two ex-wives and one current partner. With Shivon Zilis, he shares two-year-old twins, Strider and Azure, alongside a third child whose name has not been disclosed.

Grimes, the mother of three of Musk’s children, has a 4-year-old son named X AE A-XII and a 2-year-old daughter, Exa Dark Sideræl. She also has another son, Techno Mechanicus, who is also 2 years old. The pair has been engaged in legal battles regarding custody issues. They announced their separation in 2021, but attempts at reconciliation have occurred multiple times since then.

In August 2023, Musk filed a lawsuit after Grimes relocated to California with two of their children. Grimes has also publicly criticized Musk for comments he made regarding his transgender daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, adding further tension to their relationship.

Musk’s Previous Marriage And Children

Elon Musk’s family history also includes five children with his first wife, Justine Wilson. The couple was married from 2000 to 2008 and welcomed twins Griffin and Vivian in 2004, followed by triplets Kai, Saxon, and Damian in 2006. Tragically, their first child, Nevada, passed away in 2002. Although it’s unclear if Musk’s older children will regularly visit the new Texas compound, sources indicate that the property is large enough to accommodate them should they choose to do so.

