Wednesday, October 30, 2024
U.S. State Department Clarifies: No Expulsion Of Indian Diplomats Related To Pannun Case

The U.S. State Department denies reports of expelling Indian diplomats amid tensions related to Gurpatwant Pannun, emphasizing ongoing dialogue with India on the matter.

In a recent development regarding diplomatic relations, the U.S. State Department has refuted claims suggesting that Indian diplomats were expelled from the United States. This statement comes at a time when tensions between India and Canada have escalated following significant political events.

No Expulsions Confirmed

During a press briefing on Tuesday, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller addressed the rumors surrounding the alleged expulsion of Indian diplomats. “I am not familiar with this report that we expelled Indian diplomats… I’m not aware of any expulsion,” Miller stated emphatically, clarifying the U.S. government’s position on the matter.

This denial follows India’s decision to recall six of its diplomats from Canada. The recall was prompted by their designation as “persons of interest” by the Canadian government in connection with the killing of Khalistani separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. This situation has heightened diplomatic tensions between the two nations.

Accountability And Extradition Queries

The U.S. government is also responding to inquiries concerning Vikash Yadav, a former Indian government employee allegedly linked to a foiled plot to assassinate pro-Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. In relation to Yadav’s potential extradition, Miller clarified that such decisions fall under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Justice Department.

“We have been in dialogue with the Government of India about this matter,” Miller confirmed. He noted that a recent Indian delegation visited Washington to brief U.S. officials on the status of their investigation. In return, U.S. officials provided updates on their own investigative progress.

“We made clear in that meeting what we will continue to make clear: that it is important there be real accountability,” Miller added, emphasizing the necessity of transparency and responsibility in the ongoing discussions.

Israeli Airstrikes Claim 88 Lives In Northern Gaza Amid Escalating Conflict

Filed under

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun Hardeep Singh Nijjar Latest world news World news
